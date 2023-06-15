United States
Gregg Berhalter holding out for USMNT job despite Club America interest
United States

Gregg Berhalter holding out for USMNT job despite Club America interest

Published Jun. 15, 2023 2:32 p.m. ET

Gregg Berhalter is no longer a candidate to take over as coach at Liga MX powerhouse Club America due to his desire to return to the United States men's national team, FOX Sports' Rodolfo Landeros reported on Wednesday.

Berhalter coached the USMNT from December 2018 to January 2023. In that time, he led the team to CONCACAF titles —the Nations League (2019-20) and the Gold Cup (2021) — but his most notable accomplishment was getting the U.S. back to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where it advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Berhalter's success led many to believe that he'd resume as the United States' head coach once his contract expired in January, but that positive momentum came to a screeching halt when Berhalter admitted to allegations surrounding a 1991 incident in which he kicked his now-wife Rosalind during an argument outside a bar.

FOX Sports later reported that Danielle Reyna, the mother of USMNT star Gio Reyna, informed U.S. Soccer of the incident following comments made by Gregg Berhalter about Gio during a leadership conference in New York three days after the Americans were eliminated from the World Cup.

The United States Soccer Federation launched an investigation into the situation but didn't uncover anything disqualified Berhalter from being considered for the USMNT's coaching position. As of April, Berhalter was still a candidate for the job. The search is still ongoing, with FOX Sports reporting this week that U.S. Soccer recently interviewed 10-plus candidates for the position.

The United States men's national team is currently being coached on an interim basis by B.J. Callaghan, one of Berhalter's former assistant coaches. A new coach won't be named until after the Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments conclude in July.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT to take on rival Mexico in high-pressure Nations League semifinal

USMNT to take on rival Mexico in high-pressure Nations League semifinal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes