Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad after World Cup kiss controversy
The Women's World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation was called up again by the national team on Wednesday.
Jenni Hermoso was included in coach Montse Tomé's squad for this month's Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland.
Hermoso was omitted from the first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales' kiss at the awards ceremony, after Spain had lifted the trophy in Australia in August.
Hermoso said the kiss was not consented and Spanish state prosecutors later accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. They also accused Rubiales of trying to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.
Hermoso and other Spain players have testified as witnesses in the probe into Rubiales' actions.
Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.
Tomé named the World Cup-winning players in her first squad, even though they had asked not to play until their demands for change were accepted. Some federation officials have since been fired and a joint committee involving players has been created.
The 33-year-old Hermoso, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, criticized the federation for calling up the World Cup-winning players to the first squad without their consent. Not responding to a call-up can expose players to a fine or ban.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
Spain won 3-2 at Sweden and 5-0 against Switzerland in its first two matches after the World Cup.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Morocco hires former Spain coach Jorge Vilda to lead women's team
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
Megan Rapinoe signs off from USWNT on 'a very special night'
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in kiss case
Canada's women book a ticket to the Paris Olympics
-
USWNT 'confidently on track' to have new coach by December
Megan Rapinoe issues legendary goodbye to USWNT: 'I've had so much fun'
Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers
-
Morocco hires former Spain coach Jorge Vilda to lead women's team
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
Megan Rapinoe signs off from USWNT on 'a very special night'
-
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
Luis Rubiales was suspended by FIFA to prevent witness tampering in kiss case
Canada's women book a ticket to the Paris Olympics
-
USWNT 'confidently on track' to have new coach by December
Megan Rapinoe issues legendary goodbye to USWNT: 'I've had so much fun'
Golden Boot race tracker: 2023 Women's World Cup top scorers