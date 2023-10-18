FIFA Women's World Cup
Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad after World Cup kiss controversy
FIFA Women's World Cup

Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad after World Cup kiss controversy

Published Oct. 18, 2023 11:27 a.m. ET

The Women's World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation was called up again by the national team on Wednesday.

Jenni Hermoso was included in coach Montse Tomé's squad for this month's Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland.

Hermoso was omitted from the first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales' kiss at the awards ceremony, after Spain had lifted the trophy in Australia in August.

Hermoso said the kiss was not consented and Spanish state prosecutors later accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. They also accused Rubiales of trying to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hermoso and other Spain players have testified as witnesses in the probe into Rubiales' actions.

Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.

Tomé named the World Cup-winning players in her first squad, even though they had asked not to play until their demands for change were accepted. Some federation officials have since been fired and a joint committee involving players has been created.

Mini-Movie: Spain vs. England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final

Mini-Movie: Spain vs. England in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Final

The 33-year-old Hermoso, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, criticized the federation for calling up the World Cup-winning players to the first squad without their consent. Not responding to a call-up can expose players to a fine or ban.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Spain won 3-2 at Sweden and 5-0 against Switzerland in its first two matches after the World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Anthony Richardson to have season-ending shoulder surgery, Colts owner confirms

Anthony Richardson to have season-ending shoulder surgery, Colts owner confirms

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes