United States Japan beats USWNT 2-1 to win SheBelieves Cup, marking first loss of Emma Hayes era Published Feb. 27, 2025 1:02 a.m. ET

The United States women's national team suffered its first loss in the Emma Hayes era when a more experienced and tactical Japan side defeated the Americans 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

The Japanese, who entered this game with eight goals in their first two tournament matches, came out hot and scored in the second minute. Man City's Yui Hasegawa played Yuka Momiki of Leicester City, who beat Emily Sonnett and blasted a shot over goalkeeper Jane Campbell. While the USWNT eliminated Japan in the Paris Olympics quarterfinal last summer, this moment was a bit of deja vu from the 2024 SheBelieves Cup when Japan scored 30 seconds into that semifinal matchup.

While the U.S. equalized a few moments later on a beautiful strike from Ally Sentnor, the Japanese regained their lead in the second half off a set piece. In the end, the Americans made mistakes, had too many turnovers and struggled to consistently finish in the final third.

Hayes predicted earlier in the week that her team would have to "suffer" against Japan, who she called "one of the top, top, top teams in the world."

And she was right.

"This is the perfect game for where we are at to learn a lot about ourselves, because I am certain we will have to suffer," Hayes said, adding, "because the way they dominate the ball, the way they progress up the pitch with their rotations [and] their dynamic advantages. I'm looking forward to watching because I love watching Japan play anyway. So, excited for the challenge."

The USWNT entered this window without at least five regular starters. The "Triple Espresso" front line of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson were not available for roster selection, and neither were Rose Lavelle nor Naomi Girma. Plus, Alyssa Naeher retired at the end of last year and Campbell earned just her 10th cap vs. Japan.

But Hayes' primary objective in this camp — and for most of 2025 — is to give younger, less experienced players opportunities on the pitch so that when those star players or others aren't available, there isn't a noticeable dip in play. Though the U.S. always wants to win, these are still the early days of Hayes developing talent.

The coach put it well earlier in the week when she spoke about the growth of this team.

"The hardest part in my position is I can't give them the things that only time takes," Hayes said. "So, let's say you've got Ally Sentnor and Cat Macario. How many times have they played [together] before? Ally needs to learn what Cat's tendencies are, what Lindsey's are, etc., etc. The chemistry piece is the one that comes with time.

"The Triple Espresso, their chemistry was so strong because they played together so many times… It's going to take us a little bit of time [to develop that chemistry]. But I think a really, really good start to the year."

Here are takeaways from the match:

Play of the game:

In the 14th minute, Macario won the ball just past midfield, turned and played a through ball to Sentnor, who took one touch into the box and nailed a perfect shot past Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita.

"Incredible ball by Cat, had perfect pace on it and all I had to do was finish it," Sentnor told the broadcast at halftime. "If we can do more of that in the second half, we'll be successful."

The USWNT was unable to capitalize in the second half as Japan managed the game. Sentnor, however, has quickly established herself on this senior team. The 21-year-old has now made two starts for the USWNT and scored two goals, with three contributions in this tournament.

Turning point:

Japan regained the lead right after halftime.

In the 50th minute, Japan was awarded a free kick outside the box. Hasegawa's initial strike was saved by Campbell, but Toka Koga got the rebound and snuck a shot past the U.S. goalkeeper to give her side a 2-1 advantage.

At this point, the USWNT found itself in a position needing to score two goals to win its sixth straight SheBelieves Cup title as a tie would favor Japan due to goal differential.

Key stat:

Japan has gotten into a habit of scoring quickly against the Americans.

In the opening match of last year's SheBelieves Cup, Kiko Seike scored for Japan in the first 30 seconds.

What's next for the USWNT?

The USWNT won't meet up again until the next window in April, ahead of two matches against Brazil in Los Angeles and San Jose. That camp will include both the senior and U-23 teams, which will run concurrently, similar to how things were done in January.

It will be interesting to see which players are called back up to join the seniors vs. the ones who will drop back to play with the U-23 squad. Hayes said it shouldn't be considered a relegation, however, if a player needs more time at a lower level. Instead, it's all part of the staff's strategy to ensure the player pool continues to develop and grow the right way.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

