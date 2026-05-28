International Friendlies
Ireland vs Qatar
International Friendlies

Ireland vs Qatar: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Updated May. 28, 2026 10:29 a.m. ET

Ireland and Qatar square off today in a friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While Ireland fell short of a World Cup bid in a heart-breaking penalty shootout, Qatar will be appearing in their second straight tournament after hosting in 2022. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to watch Republic of Ireland vs. Qatar

Maurice Edu on USMNT’s roster, Expectations, Finding the Best XI | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Maurice Edu on USMNT’s roster, Expectations, Finding the Best XI | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd
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Ireland vs Qatar Odds

Ireland is favored to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Ireland

  • 5/16: vs Grenada (W, 5-0)
  • 3/31: vs North Macedonia (D, 0-0)
  • 3/26: at Czech Republic (L, 2-2)
  • 11/16: at Hungary (W, 3-2)
  • 11/13: vs Portugal (W, 2-0)

Qatar

  • 12/7: vs Tunisia (L, 3-0)
  • 12/4: at Syria (D, 1-1)
  • 12/1: vs Palestine (L, 1-0)
  • 11/17: vs Zimbabwe (L, 2-1)
  • 10/14: vs United Arab Emirates (W, 2-1)

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Qatar World Cup Schedule

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