FIFA Club World Cup Inter Milan vs. River Plate: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET

Group E action heats up as Inter Milan takes on River Plate in a late kickoff from Seattle. Both clubs are chasing the knockout stage in the FIFA Club World Cup and bring solid form into their first-ever encounter. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Milan vs. River Plate.

When is Inter Milan vs. River Plate? How to watch

Date : Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time : 9:00 p.m. ET

Location : Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Inter Milan: +115

Draw: +210

River Plate: +290

Inter Milan vs. River Plate Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Inter Milan and River Plate in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Milan

6/21: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (W, 2–1)

6/17: vs Monterrey (D, 1–1)

5/31: at PSG (L, 5–0)

5/23: at Como (W, 2–0)

5/18: vs Lazio (D, 2–2)

River Plate

6/21: vs Monterrey (D, 0–0)

6/17: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (W, 3–1)

5/27: vs Universidad Nacional (D, 1–1)

5/20: vs Plaza Colonia (L, 1–1)

5/15: vs Independiente del Valle (W, 6–2)

