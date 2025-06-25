FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Inter Milan vs. River Plate: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Updated Jun. 25, 2025 10:05 a.m. ET
Group E action heats up as Inter Milan takes on River Plate in a late kickoff from Seattle. Both clubs are chasing the knockout stage in the FIFA Club World Cup and bring solid form into their first-ever encounter. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Milan vs. River Plate.
When is Inter Milan vs. River Plate? How to watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
ADVERTISEMENT
Betting Odds
As of June 25, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Inter Milan: +115
- Draw: +210
- River Plate: +290
Inter Milan vs. River Plate Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Inter Milan and River Plate in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Inter Milan
- 6/21: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (W, 2–1)
- 6/17: vs Monterrey (D, 1–1)
- 5/31: at PSG (L, 5–0)
- 5/23: at Como (W, 2–0)
- 5/18: vs Lazio (D, 2–2)
River Plate
- 6/21: vs Monterrey (D, 0–0)
- 6/17: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (W, 3–1)
- 5/27: vs Universidad Nacional (D, 1–1)
- 5/20: vs Plaza Colonia (L, 1–1)
- 5/15: vs Independiente del Valle (W, 6–2)
share
recommended
-
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
-
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
Kylian Mbappe Nears Return From Illness; Real Madrid Wins at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Schedule: Dates, times, scores for every match
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Lionel Messi to play former club in Club World Cup quarterfinals
-
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Los Angeles FC vs Flamengo RJ: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Esperance Tunis vs Chelsea: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
Kylian Mbappe Nears Return From Illness; Real Madrid Wins at Club World Cup