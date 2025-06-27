FIFA Club World Cup
inter milan vs fluminense
FIFA Club World Cup

Inter Milan vs. Fluminense: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 30, 2025 8:47 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup knockout round continues as Inter Milan and Fluminense square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Milan vs Fluminense.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Fluminense

  • Date: Monday, June 30, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
  • Streaming: DAZN

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup & more | FOX Soccer

Betting Odds

As of June 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Inter Milan: –140
  • Draw: +265
  • Fluminense: +400

Inter Milan vs. Fluminense Head to Head

These two sides met one time back in 1961 during a friendly match held at San Siro in Milan. That game ended in a 1–1 draw in front of 50,000 fans. Monday's clash marks their first competitive meeting in over six decades.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Milan

  • 6/25: vs River Plate (Win, 2–0)
  • 6/21: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Win, 2–1)
  • 6/17: vs Monterrey (Draw, 1–1)
  • 5/31: at PSG (Loss, 0–5)
  • 5/23: at Club Olimpia (Win, 2–0)

Fluminense

  • 6/25: vs Melbourne Storm (Draw, 0–0)
  • 6/21: vs Ulsan Hyundai (Win, 4–2)
  • 6/17: vs Borussia Dortmund (Draw, 0–0)
  • 6/1: at Internacional (Win, 2–0)
  • 5/29: vs Club Olimpia (Win, 2–0)
