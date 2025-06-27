FIFA Club World Cup Inter Milan vs. Fluminense: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 30, 2025 8:47 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup knockout round continues as Inter Milan and Fluminense square off in Charlotte. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Milan vs Fluminense.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Fluminense

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 30, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Inter Milan: –140

Draw: +265

Fluminense: +400

Inter Milan vs. Fluminense Head to Head

These two sides met one time back in 1961 during a friendly match held at San Siro in Milan. That game ended in a 1–1 draw in front of 50,000 fans. Monday's clash marks their first competitive meeting in over six decades.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Milan

6/25: vs River Plate (Win, 2–0)

6/21: vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Win, 2–1)

6/17: vs Monterrey (Draw, 1–1)

5/31: at PSG (Loss, 0–5)

5/23: at Club Olimpia (Win, 2–0)

Fluminense

6/25: vs Melbourne Storm (Draw, 0–0)

6/21: vs Ulsan Hyundai (Win, 4–2)

6/17: vs Borussia Dortmund (Draw, 0–0)

6/1: at Internacional (Win, 2–0)

5/29: vs Club Olimpia (Win, 2–0)

