UEFA Champions League
Inter Milan rallies from 3 goals down to earn tie in Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Inter Milan rallies from 3 goals down to earn tie in Champions League

Updated Nov. 29, 2023 6:58 p.m. ET

Serie A leader Inter Milan came back from three goals down for a 3-3 draw at already eliminated Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, keeping last season’s finalist in contention to win its group.

Marko Arnautovic, Davide Frattesi and Alexis Sanchez (with a penalty) scored for Inter after João Mario’s first-half hat trick for the hosts.

Inter, which had already secured passage to the knockout round, remained second but level on points with Group D leader Real Sociedad, which drew 0-0 with Salzburg.

Real Sociedad tops the group with 11 points, followed by Inter (11), Salzburg (4) and Benfica (1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter rested its strikers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, plus a host of other regulars at the start, but Lautaro and Thuram came on in the second half and Thuram earned the penalty that Sanchez converted.

Mario, who formerly played for Inter, took advantage of a series of defensive errors to score in the fifth, 13th and 34th minutes past goalkeeper Emil Audero, who was making his Inter debut.

Benfica ended with 10 men after Antonio Silva was sent off for a foul on Nicolò Barella — and Barella nearly won it with a shot of the crossbar in stoppage time.

Benfica was knocked out by Inter in last season’s quarterfinals and also lost 1-0 to the Nerazzurri in Milan last month.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi chose to rest his regulars in between Serie A matches against Juventus — a 1-1 draw — and defending champion Napoli.

The group winner will be determined when Inter hosts Real Sociedad on Dec. 12.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jets open Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window, setting possible return date

Jets open Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window, setting possible return date

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes