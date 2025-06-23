FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras: Preview, odds, how to watch, time, Messi props
Updated Jun. 23, 2025 9:54 a.m. ET
Group A action at the FIFA Club World Cup heats up as Inter Miami takes on Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium. With both clubs at the top of the group, this could be a decisive match in the group standings. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami vs Palmeiras.
When is Inter Miami vs Palmeiras? How to watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
- TV/Streaming: DAZN
ADVERTISEMENT
Betting Odds
As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Inter Miami CF: +450
- Draw: +135
- Palmeiras: +110
Messi Prop
- Messi to score: +215
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between Inter Miami and Palmeiras in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Inter Miami CF
- 6/19: vs Porto (Win, 2–1)
- 6/14: vs Al Hilal (Draw, 0–0)
- 5/31: vs Columbus Crew (Win, 5–1)
- 5/28: vs CF Montréal (Win, 4–2)
- 5/24: at Philadelphia Union (Draw, 3–3)
Palmeiras
- 6/19: vs Al Hilal (Win, 2–0)
- 6/15: vs Porto (Draw, 0–0)
- 6/1: at Cruzeiro (Loss, 2–1)
- 5/28: vs Coritiba (Win, 6–0)
- 5/25: vs Flamengo (Loss, 2–0)
share
recommended
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Club World Cup stunners continue as Flamengo shocks Chelsea 3-1
-
Auckland City Gets Routed for Second Consecutive Time at Club World Cup
Messi Magic! Inter Miami Star's Free Kick Caps 2-1 Comeback Win Over Porto
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé Out of Hospital after Gastroenteritis Bout at Club World Cup
in this topic
recommended
-
How to watch the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
FIFA Club World Cup winners: Complete list of champions
Club World Cup stunners continue as Flamengo shocks Chelsea 3-1
-
Auckland City Gets Routed for Second Consecutive Time at Club World Cup
Messi Magic! Inter Miami Star's Free Kick Caps 2-1 Comeback Win Over Porto
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé Out of Hospital after Gastroenteritis Bout at Club World Cup