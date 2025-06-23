FIFA Club World Cup Inter Miami vs Palmeiras: Preview, odds, how to watch, time, Messi props Updated Jun. 23, 2025 9:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Group A action at the FIFA Club World Cup heats up as Inter Miami takes on Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium. With both clubs at the top of the group, this could be a decisive match in the group standings. Here’s everything you need to know about Inter Miami vs Palmeiras.

When is Inter Miami vs Palmeiras? How to watch

Date : Monday, June 23, 2025

Time : 9:00 p.m. ET

Location : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Inter Miami CF : +450

Draw : +135

Palmeiras: +110

Messi Prop

Messi to score: +215

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Inter Miami and Palmeiras in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Inter Miami CF

6/19: vs Porto (Win, 2–1)

6/14: vs Al Hilal (Draw, 0–0)

5/31: vs Columbus Crew (Win, 5–1)

5/28: vs CF Montréal (Win, 4–2)

5/24: at Philadelphia Union (Draw, 3–3)

Palmeiras

6/19: vs Al Hilal (Win, 2–0)

6/15: vs Porto (Draw, 0–0)

6/1: at Cruzeiro (Loss, 2–1)

5/28: vs Coritiba (Win, 6–0)

5/25: vs Flamengo (Loss, 2–0)

