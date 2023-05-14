Juventus Injured Paul Pogba limps off in tears in first start for Juventus Published May. 14, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Juventus consolidated second spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cremonese on Sunday but midfielder Paul Pogba left the field in tears after yet another injury.

Juventus moved back three points above Inter Milan and was eight points above fifth-place AC Milan, with three rounds remaining.

Cremonese was six points from safety.

Pogba was making his first start for Juventus since his move back from Manchester United in the offseason but limped off the field in the 22nd minute, to the applause of fans in the stadium.

Pogba fell to the ground clutching his left leg after kicking a ball with his other leg. He could be seen crying as he pulled his shirt over his face.

The 30-year-old Pogba was making his first start since last April, for Manchester United. Pogba has made just nine substitute appearances since returning to Juventus.

He is almost certainly out of the second leg of Juve’s Europa League semifinal game against Sevilla on Thursday. The first leg ended 1-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Pogba went off, there were few chances before Nicolò Fagioli broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the second half. Fagioli did not celebrate against his former team.

Bremer headed in the second 11 minutes from time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Paul Pogba Juventus

share