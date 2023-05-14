Juventus
Injured Paul Pogba limps off in tears in first start for Juventus
Juventus

Injured Paul Pogba limps off in tears in first start for Juventus

Published May. 14, 2023 6:29 p.m. ET

Juventus consolidated second spot in Serie A with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cremonese on Sunday but midfielder Paul Pogba left the field in tears after yet another injury.

Juventus moved back three points above Inter Milan and was eight points above fifth-place AC Milan, with three rounds remaining.

Cremonese was six points from safety.

Pogba was making his first start for Juventus since his move back from Manchester United in the offseason but limped off the field in the 22nd minute, to the applause of fans in the stadium.

Pogba fell to the ground clutching his left leg after kicking a ball with his other leg. He could be seen crying as he pulled his shirt over his face.

The 30-year-old Pogba was making his first start since last April, for Manchester United. Pogba has made just nine substitute appearances since returning to Juventus.

He is almost certainly out of the second leg of Juve’s Europa League semifinal game against Sevilla on Thursday. The first leg ended 1-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Pogba went off, there were few chances before Nicolò Fagioli broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the second half. Fagioli did not celebrate against his former team.

Bremer headed in the second 11 minutes from time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Paul Pogba
Juventus
share
Get more from Juventus Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jayson Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

Jayson Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes