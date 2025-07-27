UEFA Women's EURO
'I'm Going to Party': Lucy Bronze Won't Let Injury Keep Her From Celebrating Euro Title
'I'm Going to Party': Lucy Bronze Won't Let Injury Keep Her From Celebrating Euro Title

Updated Jul. 27, 2025 5:42 p.m. ET

Lucy Bronze isn't going to let an injury — even a fractured tibia — stop the celebrations around England's 2025 UEFA Women's Euro title.

The England right-back revealed after the Lionesses' victory over Spain on penalties that she played the entire tournament with the aforementioned leg injury, as well as suffering a further knock to her left knee in Sunday's final. 

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Bronze said she kept the tibia injury literally under wraps. The team heavily relied on her experience this tournament, including her deciding penalty in last week's wild penalty shootout win over Sweden in the quarterfinals. 

"Which is why the girls gave me a lot of love after the Sweden game, because I’ve been in a lot of pain," Bronze said. "If that is what it takes to play for England, that is what I’ll do. It’s very painful, but I’m going to party."

 The 33-year-old has now played seven major tournaments for England, highlighted by the back-to-back Euro wins. 

England manager Sarina Wiegman confirmed Bronze's injury after the game, noting the player's mindset with a trophy on the line. "The whole team has a great mentality, but she has a crazy mentality," Weigman said. "It's unbelievable."

Bronze had to be subbed off in extra time for Sunday's game and was seen hobbling around with her teammates during the trophy celebration. She was carried around the pitch for the festivities by England backup keeper Anna Moorhouse, which will certainly go down as a lasting image of England's memorable night. 

