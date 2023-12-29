MLS Hugo Lloris will reportedly join LAFC after 11 years with Tottenham Published Dec. 29, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has reached a verbal agreement to join MLS side Los Angeles FC, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Friday. Lloris will be the first-ever French goalkeeper in MLS history.

Llloris, 37, has spent the last 11 years of his career in Tottenham. During that time, he appeared in 444 matches for Spurs, including the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, in which Tottenham lost to Liverpool 2-0. Lloris lost his starting job under new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and will now leave Tottenham without having won any hardware at the club or individual level.

With France, Lloris won the World Cup (2018) and the UEFA Nations League (2021) as the starting goalkeeper. Lloris was relegated to the bench during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and announced his international retirement in January 2023. He's France's most-capped player with 145 appearances, with 121 of them coming as captain.

Lloris is expected to start for LAFC, which won the MLS Cup in 2022 and finished as the runner-up in 2023. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau most recently started at goalkeeper for LAFC.

