How to watch the Copa América Femenina 2025: TV channels, streaming, dates

The Copa América Femenina 2025 kicks off July 11 and runs through the final on August 2. Ten national teams from across South America will compete for the continental crown in stadiums throughout Quito, Ecuador, the tournament’s host city. Keep reading for group and streaming information:

Copa América Femenina 2025 Schedule

Here are the key dates for the Copa América Femenina 2025 tournament:

Group stage: July 11 to July 25

Semifinals: July 28 and 29

Final: August 2

How can I watch the Copa América Femenina 2025? What channel will it be on?

The Copa América Femenina 2025 will be streamed on the FOX family of networks. Matches will air on TV on FS1 and FS2.

How can I stream the Copa América Femenina 2025?

All matches will be available live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

How can I watch the Copa América Femenina 2025 Final?

The Copa América Femenina Final will be played on Saturday, August 2nd, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on FS1 and available for streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

2025 Copa América Femenina Groups

Group A

Group B

