Leagues Cup How to watch the 2025 Leagues Cup: TV channels, streaming Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Leagues Cup, which will take place across 4 weeks, 3 countries, between 2 leagues (MLS and Liga MX) from July 29 to August 31.

When is the 2025 Leagues Cup? When does it start?

Here are the key dates for the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament:

Group stage: July 29 to August 7

Quarterfinals: August 19 and 20

Semifinals: August 26 and 27

Final: August 31

How can I watch the 2025 Leagues Cup? What channel will it be on?

You can watch the 2025 Leagues Cup on FOX Sports, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Twelve group stage matches will air on FS1 while most other matches will be on Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass.

How can I stream the 2025 Leagues Cup?

All the 2025 Leagues Cup matches that are on FS1 will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 Leagues Cup Schedule on FOX Sports

