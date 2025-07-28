Leagues Cup
HTW Leagues Cup
Leagues Cup

How to watch the 2025 Leagues Cup: TV channels, streaming

Published Jul. 29, 2025 9:13 a.m. ET

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Leagues Cup, which will take place across 4 weeks, 3 countries, between 2 leagues (MLS and Liga MX) from July 29 to August 31. 

When is the 2025 Leagues Cup? When does it start?

Here are the key dates for the Leagues Cup 2025 tournament:

  • Group stage: July 29 to August 7
  • Quarterfinals: August 19 and 20
  • Semifinals: August 26 and 27
  • Final: August 31

How can I watch the 2025 Leagues Cup? What channel will it be on?

You can watch the 2025 Leagues Cup on FOX Sports, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+. Twelve group stage matches will air on FS1 while most other matches will be on Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass.

Lionel Messi Scores Twice & Adds Assist in Inter Miami's 5-1 Win vs. NY Red Bulls | FOX Soccer

Lionel Messi Scores Twice & Adds Assist in Inter Miami's 5-1 Win vs. NY Red Bulls | FOX Soccer
Lionel Messi delivered a standout performance, scoring twice and providing an assist as Inter Miami defeated New York Red Bulls 5–1 in MLS action. Messi’s connection with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and his clinical finishing helped power Miami to a dominant victory.
ADVERTISEMENT

 

How can I stream the 2025 Leagues Cup?

All the 2025 Leagues Cup matches that are on FS1 will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

2025 Leagues Cup Schedule on FOX Sports

July 29

July 30

July 31

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 5

August 7

share
Get more from the Leagues Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews

Leagues Cup Predictions, Teams to Watch As MLS-Liga MX Rivalry Renews

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes