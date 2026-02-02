Allan Saint-Maximin To Leave Club América After Alleged Racism Toward Daughters

Allan Saint-Maximin's brief spell with Club América came to an abrupt end after the French forward revealed his children were victims of a racist incident in Mexico. The situation deeply affected the player, who requested his release amid growing doubts about continuing in Liga MX, closing a short but intense chapter in Coapa.

Racism incident disclosed

Saint-Maximin has officially parted ways with Club America following the French winger's announcement on social media that his children had been subjected to a racist incident.

"The problem is not skin colour, it’s the colour of people’s thoughts," Saint-Maximin wrote on his Instagram stories. "People attack me, but that’s not a problem. I’ve grown up and learned to fight back against attacks, whether they’re subtle, hidden or direct. But there’s one thing I will never tolerate, and that’s people attacking my children."

He continued: "Protecting my children is my priority, and I will fight with all my strength to ensure that they are respected and loved, regardless of their origins or skin colour. Hatred and discrimination have no place in our society."

Immediate exit requested

Sources told GOAL indicate that Saint-Maximin personally asked to leave the club after the incident, which he addressed publicly through a powerful Instagram message condemning racism and vowing to protect his family.

"I want people to understand that every human being is unique and precious, and that we must treat each other with respect and dignity. I want my children to grow up in a world where they can be themselves and where they do not have to endure absurd and meaningless behaviour that serves only to destroy and divide."

He added: "So, to those who dare to attack my children, I say this: you have made a mistake. I will always fight to protect my family, and no person or threat will ever scare me. The only person on this earth who scares me is God. You have a mouth now, so come and get me."

While the player did not disclose specific details, the message sparked widespread attention and support.

América show support

Club América confirmed his departure shortly after their 2-0 win over Necaxa, publicly wishing him success in his future endeavors. During that match, América players showed solidarity by walking onto the pitch with a banner reading "No to racism."

Internal tensions reported

Behind the scenes, reports from TUDN suggest that tensions with head coach André Jardine also played a role in accelerating the split. Saint-Maximin was left out of the matchday squad entirely, and sources told GOAL that a direct disagreement with the coach strained the relationship further, prompting the player to seek an immediate contract termination.

Despite the sudden exit, Saint-Maximin shared a heartfelt farewell on social media, reposting América’s goodbye message and writing, "América, thank you for everything. I love you all."