Gotham FC expands ownership group on eve of NWSL championship game
Gotham FC expands ownership group on eve of NWSL championship game

Published Nov. 8, 2023 2:50 p.m. ET

Carolyn Tisch Blodgett has joined the ownership group at Gotham FC as the team prepares for the National Women's Soccer League's championship match.

Tisch Blodgett is the founder and chief executive officer for investment platform Next 3, as well as a strategic advisor to the Tisch Ownership Group of the NFL's New York Giants.

She is leading the investment in Gotham with the backing of the Tisch family, including Giants co-owners Laurie, Jonathan and Steve Tisch. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning is also part of the team's ownership group.

Tisch Blodgett will be a minority investor of the team under founding owners Steven Temares and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy Murphy. In addition to Manning, investors in the club include retired WNBA star Sue Bird and former U.S. women's national team player Carli Lloyd.

Tisch Blodgett will represent the team as an alternate governor to Tammy Murphy on the NWSL Board of Governors.

"We're in the midst of writing a new chapter in the history of women's sports. I believe that together with Tammy, the extended Gotham FC ownership, Commissioner (Jessica) Berman and the NWSL, we have the opportunity to elevate our players as leaders, not just in women's sports, but sports — period," Tisch Blodgett said in a prepared statement.

Gotham FC plays OL Reign on Saturday in the NWSL championship game at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Gotham FC
NWSL
