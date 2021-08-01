Gold Cup USMNT makes an impressive statement with win over Mexico in Gold Cup final 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

For the second time in less than two months, the United States men’s national team proved that finally, following more than a decade of domination by its blood rival Mexico, it is the undisputed king of Concacaf.

in Sunday’s Gold Cup final in Las Vegas, a historically inexperienced USMNT beat a close to full strength El Tri, the Americans prevailing 1-0 on a goal by Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson with three minutes left in extra time. It was the second win by the U.S. over its southern neighbor this summer, coming on the heels of June’s Nations League final victory in Denver.

In so many ways, Sunday’s win was more impressive.

The U.S. men hit rock bottom four years ago, failing to qualify for a FIFA World Cup for the first time in more than three decades. Until June, they hadn’t beaten Mexico in a final in 14 years. But that victory was led by U.S. headliner Christian Pulisic just days after the Chelsea attacker became the first American player to appear in and win a UEFA Champions League title. It also featured Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and more than a dozen other European club stars who were given this Gold Cup off to prepare for their upcoming seasons overseas.

Like that game, this one was decided in extra time. Except on Sunday, the U.S. had to beat close to the same Mexican starting lineup with several players that, before this tournament, had never played at the international level. Robinson had just four senior caps coming into the Gold Cup. Two of his three partners on the U.S. backline, 19-year-old George Bello and 21-year-old James Sands, had none.

And truth be told, the U.S. should’ve won within the first 90 minutes. Mexico enjoyed the majority of possession, as expected, but the U.S. had the better-quality scoring chances. USMNT captain Paul Arriola, one of the few veterans in Gregg Berhalter’s lineup along with Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Gyasi Zardes, squandered a golden opportunity with an open first-half shot than he sent off the post, then came close again on the other side of the intermission.

But on the rare occasions that Mexico breached the young U.S. back line, U.S. keeper Matt Turner continued to show that he can compete with Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath for minutes with the varsity squad by making several key saves in the first half.

As the match went on, though, the U.S. only got better. Acosta, coach Gregg Berhalter’s lone holdover from that lineup that started the Nations League triumph, was Berhalter’s best player. The Colorado Rapids midfielder was everywhere, breaking up countless Mexican possessions in the second half. It was fitting that with Mexico seemingly content to go to the penalty kick tiebreaker, it was Acosta who served up Robinson’s headed winner with a pinpoint free kick in the 117th minute.

USMNT took a late 1-0 lead vs. Mexico after Miles Robinson's towering header in the 117th minute of the 2021 Gold Cup Final.

"We have great players," said Berhalter, who turned 48 on Sunday and called the result "the best birthday gift I could’ve gotten."

"They really understand what it means to play for the U.S. national team."

Still, this wasn’t supposed to happen. El Tri started seven players from that June match. Before the game, the Mexican media were openly wondering how many goals Tata Martino’s team would win by. Instead, it’s widely expected that the former Argentina and Barcelona boss Martino will be fired, such was the embarrassment of this defeat.

For Berhalter’s hodgepodge roster, the achievement couldn’t be more impressive. The U.S. posted five shutouts in six games and never conceding a goal from the run of play. They battled. They showed a maturity and poise that belied their notable lack of experience.

And they helped the U.S. program as a whole make a clear statement ahead of the all-important qualifying games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. and Mexico scheduled to meet in the first of their two qualifiers in November in Cincinnati, you can be sure that the message has been received loud and clear, both south of the border and around a region comprised of North and Central American and the Caribbean.

Before he’d even gotten the chance to properly celebrate with his team, Berhalter, another trophy in hand, was already looking toward the fall.

Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu break down the importance of the United States Men's National Team's Gold Cup win over Mexico.

"Qualifying is everything right now," Berhalter said. "This tournament is in the past."

It still won’t soon be forgotten by fans of either side.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre .

