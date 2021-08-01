Gold Cup
United States men's team stuns Mexico in Concacaf Gold Cup final United States men's team stuns Mexico in Concacaf Gold Cup final
Gold Cup

United States men's team stuns Mexico in Concacaf Gold Cup final

24 mins ago

The United States is golden.

In what could only be deemed as a David-vs.-Goliath matchup on paper between a youthful and inexperienced United States team and a full-strength Mexico team, David came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

The United States overcame Mexico to become Gold Cup champions after a goal by Miles Robinson in the 117th minute of extra time.

Both teams were scoreless through the first 90 minutes, with neither giving an inch before the United States ultimately found its way onto the board in the second half of extra time. The victory left Alexi Lalas feeling pretty emotional.

And U.S. goalie Matt Turner, who made some big saves against Mexico, was named the best keeper of the tournament.

This is the United States' seventh Gold Cup title and it comes in unprecedented fashion, with the majority of the country's best and most experienced players competing elsewhere in service of their professional teams.

Mexico had also recently been the more dominant team in head-to-head matchups, winning five of the last six meetings in the Gold Cup finals.

The United States' only win against Mexico in the final came in 2007.

With the United States doing the improbable, social media was ablaze with reaction to their win.

To stay up to date on all things Gold Cup, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Rivalry, Renewed
Gold Cup

Rivalry, Renewed

Rivalry, Renewed
The USMNT isn't content just to play in Sunday's Gold Cup final, they want to make a statement vs. Mexico, Doug McIntyre writes.
1 day ago
'We're Not Done'
Gold Cup

'We're Not Done'

'We're Not Done'
The USMNT has exceeded expectations in reaching the Gold Cup final, but they're far from satisfied, Doug McIntyre writes.
2 days ago
Eyes On The Prize
Gold Cup

Eyes On The Prize

Eyes On The Prize
Doug McIntyre explains what to expect from the USMNT-Qatar Gold Cup semifinal on Thursday and what's at stake for the U.S.
3 days ago
Gold Star
Gold Cup

Gold Star

Gold Star
Matthew Hoppe's late goal beat Jamaica, sending the green USMNT to the Gold Cup semis to face Qatar, Doug McIntyre writes.
6 days ago
Young & Hungry
Gold Cup

Young & Hungry

Young & Hungry
The inexperienced USMNT are making waves at the Gold Cup while also building to the 2022 World Cup, Doug McIntyre writes.
July 24
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes