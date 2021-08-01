Gold Cup United States men's team stuns Mexico in Concacaf Gold Cup final 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States is golden.

In what could only be deemed as a David-vs.-Goliath matchup on paper between a youthful and inexperienced United States team and a full-strength Mexico team, David came out on top with a 1-0 victory.

The United States overcame Mexico to become Gold Cup champions after a goal by Miles Robinson in the 117th minute of extra time.

Both teams were scoreless through the first 90 minutes, with neither giving an inch before the United States ultimately found its way onto the board in the second half of extra time. The victory left Alexi Lalas feeling pretty emotional.

And U.S. goalie Matt Turner, who made some big saves against Mexico, was named the best keeper of the tournament.

This is the United States' seventh Gold Cup title and it comes in unprecedented fashion, with the majority of the country's best and most experienced players competing elsewhere in service of their professional teams.

Mexico had also recently been the more dominant team in head-to-head matchups, winning five of the last six meetings in the Gold Cup finals.

The United States' only win against Mexico in the final came in 2007.

With the United States doing the improbable, social media was ablaze with reaction to their win.

