B. M'gladbach Gio Reyna Makes His Move: USA Midfielder Leaves Dortmund for Gladbach Updated Aug. 23, 2025 1:31 p.m. ET

The Gio Reyna transfer saga is finally over.

The U.S. men's national team midfielder joins Borussia Monchengladbach after completing a transfer deal from Borussia Dortmund.

The 22‑year‑old attacking midfielder signed a contract running through 2028. The transfer fee is believed to amount to as much as €7.5 million including bonuses, according to German media reports.

Reyna was linked throughout the summer with a move to Italian club Parma, but will instead stay in Germany. He'll have a familiar face as a team at Gladbach with fellow USMNT player Joe Scally already on the squad.

Reyna concludes his Dortmund tenure with 147 first‑team appearances, registering 19 goals and 18 assists. He returned briefly to England on loan with Nottingham Forest during the 2023–24 season.

For the USMNT, he has earned 32 caps, scoring eight goals and providing five assists, and hopes the move will bolster his bid to make the U.S. squad for the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

