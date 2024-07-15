UEFA Euro Germany's Thomas Müller retires from international play after Euro 2024 Published Jul. 15, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Germany forward Thomas Müller announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday after a 14-year career that included the 2014 World Cup title.

The 34-year-old Bayern Munich striker played 131 times for his country, scoring 45 goals.

"It always made me very proud to play for my country," he said in a video posted on YouTube. "We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together."

"I would like to say thank you to all the fans and my Germany teammates for their support over the years. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Müller's final appearance for Germany was as a substitute in the host nation's quarterfinal loss to eventual Euro 2024 winner Spain.

Müller's international debut came in 2010 in a 1-0 loss to Argentina. He played in four World Cups and four European Championships.

Fellow veteran Toni Kroos retired from all soccer after Euro 2024, leaving Germany without two of its most experienced players going forward.

share