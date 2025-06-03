UEFA Nations League Germany vs. Portugal Nations League semi-final preview: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming Updated Jun. 3, 2025 11:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Two European powerhouses meet as Germany hosts Portugal in a pivotal UEFA Nations League semi-final matchup. The winner of this semifinal will advance to the UEFA Nations League final, facing the victor of the Spain vs. France match. The loser will compete in the third-place playoff.

Germany aims to reach their first Nations League final, while Portugal looks to reclaim the title they first won in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Germany vs. Portugal.

When is Germany vs. Portugal? How to watch

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Betting Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

As of June 3, 2025, the odds for the match are:

Germany: −115

Draw: +225

Portugal: +285

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany enters the match as the favorite, likely due to their home advantage and strong recent form. However, Portugal's experience and attacking talent make them a formidable opponent.

Italy vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Highlights | FOX Soccer

Germany vs. Portugal Head to Head

Germany has played Portugal a total of 19 times (all-time). Germany has won 11 games, drawn 5, and lost 3 to Portugal since 1936.

Germany vs. Portugal Past Results

6/19/2021: Germany 4, Portugal 2 (UEFA European Championship)

6/16/2014: Germany 4, Portugal 0 (FIFA World Cup)

6/9/2012: Germany 1, Portugal 0 (UEFA European Championship)

6/19/2008: Germany 3, Portugal 2 (UEFA European Championship)

7/8/2006: Germany 3, Portugal 1 (FIFA World Cup)

6/20/2000: Portugal 3, Germany 0 (UEFA European Championship)

9/6/1997: Germany 1, Portugal 1 (FIFA World Cup)

12/14/1996: Germany 0, Portugal 0 (FIFA World Cup)

2/21/1996: Germany 2, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

8/29/1990: Germany 1, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

10/16/1985: Portugal 1, Germany 0 (FIFA World Cup)

2/24/1985: Germany 2, Portugal 1 (FIFA World Cup)

6/14/1984: Germany 0, Portugal 0 (UEFA European Championship)

2/23/1983: Portugal 1, Germany 0 (International Friendly)

2/17/1982: Germany 3, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

4/27/1960: Germany 2, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

12/19/1954: Germany 3, Portugal 0 (International Friendly)

4/24/1938: Germany 1, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

2/27/1936: Germany 3, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Germany

Portugal

share

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more