Germany vs. Portugal Nations League semifinal: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming, updated odds

Updated Jun. 4, 2025 9:41 a.m. ET

Two European powerhouses meet as Germany hosts Portugal in a pivotal UEFA Nations League semi-final matchup. The winner of this semifinal will advance to the UEFA Nations League final, facing the victor of the Spain vs. France match. The loser will compete in the third-place playoff.

Germany aims to reach their first Nations League final, while Portugal looks to reclaim the title they first won in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Germany vs. Portugal.

When is Germany vs. Portugal? How to watch

  • Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
  • TV: FS1
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of June 4, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Germany: −115
  • Draw: +275
  • Portugal: +260
Italy vs. Germany UEFA Nations League Highlights | FOX Soccer

Germany vs. Portugal Head to Head

Germany has played Portugal a total of 19 times (all-time). Germany has won 11 games, drawn 5, and lost 3 to Portugal since 1936. 

Germany vs. Portugal Past Results

  • 6/19/2021: Germany 4, Portugal 2 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 6/16/2014: Germany 4, Portugal 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/9/2012: Germany 1, Portugal 0 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 6/19/2008: Germany 3, Portugal 2 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 7/8/2006: Germany 3, Portugal 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/20/2000: Portugal 3, Germany 0 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 9/6/1997: Germany 1, Portugal 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 12/14/1996: Germany 0, Portugal 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 2/21/1996: Germany 2, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)
  • 8/29/1990: Germany 1, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)
  • 10/16/1985: Portugal 1, Germany 0 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 2/24/1985: Germany 2, Portugal 1 (FIFA World Cup)
  • 6/14/1984: Germany 0, Portugal 0 (UEFA European Championship)
  • 2/23/1983: Portugal 1, Germany 0 (International Friendly)
  • 2/17/1982: Germany 3, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)
  • 4/27/1960: Germany 2, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)
  • 12/19/1954: Germany 3, Portugal 0 (International Friendly)
  • 4/24/1938: Germany 1, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)
  • 2/27/1936: Germany 3, Portugal 1 (International Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Germany

Portugal

