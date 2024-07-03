UEFA Euro Germany's stars back Euro 2024 viral sax guy's final bid Updated Jul. 3, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is one player at Euro 2024 who fans from every team are cheering for. And he's not even a soccer player.

Andre Schnura, a German saxophonist, has become one of the breakout stars of the tournament, delighting crowds in fan zones with his pleasing renditions of popular tunes.

He quickly went viral because, guess what, if there is one thing soccer fans like doing more than singing into their beers, it is posting footage of it on the ‘Gram.

Now, just like the eight teams remaining, he has one question that needs to be answered — can he make it all the way to the final?

Schnura hasn't attended games in the actual stadiums so far. He has set up in the fan zone in the cities where the tournament is being hosted, often in close proximity to the actual stadiums themselves.

He has also played on the streets, attracting rave reviews all the way, so much so that Epic Sax Guy, the Moldovan sax player who famously performed at the 2010 Eurovision song contest, now has a bona fide rival.

German media outlets have responded to fan support and petitioned for European soccer governing body UEFA and Euro 2024 organizers to make him part of the closing ceremony of the tournament, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, to be held just before kickoff in the final on July 14.

Never say never. With UEFA and the German soccer federation having already posted videos of Schnura on their social media accounts, he is at least on their radar.

Even members of the Germany national team have become fans of the sax specialist. Niclas Füllkrug, arguably the most popular member of the squad despite his role coming off the bench, told reporters that he had seen footage of Schnura and found his performances "very cool."

Longtime national team star Thomas Mueller thanked Schnura for his support, and said he was doing a "super job."

It has been reported that, despite being based 260 miles away, Schnura will be in the fan zone for Germany's quarterfinal clash with Spain in Stuttgart on Friday (noon ET on FOX).

Schnura is the kind of guy you want to root for. He feels a little uncomfortable with the sudden attention, and it has certainly been a whirlwind couple of weeks. A little shy when he's not playing on his classy black sax, he has turned down interview requests, saying he "wants his music to speak for itself."

Highly-trained in the musical arts, he supports himself as a gigging musician, by teaching music, and by making instruments. Just before the Euros, however, he lost his most regular source of income, which, serendipitously, gave him the idea and the time to perform for soccer fans.

With a social following that is now approaching a million, he has announced a seven-date performing tour for later this year.

Schnura's music is great, but it is the subtle touches that make it perfect for this tournament. Talk about knowing your audience, Schnura strikes all the right notes with the same clinical ability as Germany superstar Jamal Musiala, the joint top scorer in the tournament.

But when it comes to deciding what to wear, Schnura has opted for something more classic and old school. Retro jerseys are a major thing at this event. Schnura's is a replica of the one worn by legendary Germany striker Rudi Voeller from the team's 1990 World Cup victory. Voeller is now director of the national team program.

With sunglasses on and a cigarette tucked behind his ear, Schnura has a performer's vibe, even with a German flag painted on his face like so many fans.

His choice of music also leans toward making him a fan favorite with the soccer crowd.

"Freed From Desire," by Gala, has been loved by crowds at the Euros in 2016, when it was sung by Northern Ireland supporters, with lyrics adapted, in honor of backup forward Will Grigg — then adopted by every other team.

"Samba De Janeiro by Belling is rarely far away from a stadium DJ's deck. And there is "Major Tom," now the official tune of the Germany team, four decades after Peter Schilling first hit the charts with it.

All three are on Schnura's playlist.

If Germany makes it to the semis, expect to see him in Munich next Tuesday. Given that he is from the Dortmund area, it wouldn't be a stretch to find him there the following day, either.

As for Berlin, and the final? Just like it is for all the players, that's the goal — but we will have to wait and see.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

