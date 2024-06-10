UEFA Euro
Germany midfielder out of Euros camp with illness days before opener
Germany midfielder out of Euros camp with illness days before opener

Updated Jun. 10, 2024 11:42 a.m. ET

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović stayed away from the team's training camp Monday with illness, four days before the host nation kicks off Euro 2024 against Scotland (Friday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX).

The German soccer federation said Pavlović was the only one of the 26-player squad not to return as scheduled for Monday training from a free weekend following Friday's 2-1 friendly win over Greece.

The federation said he "did not travel on Monday for the time being due to an infection," without giving further details or any timeline for when Pavlović is expected to join the team.

The 20-year-old Pavlovic had a breakout season for Bayern Munich and was one of the few bright spots in a rare trophyless campaign for his club. It's not the first time illness has interfered with his national team plans.

Pavlović was first called up by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann in March but couldn't play because of tonsillitis. He eventually made his international debut last week in a 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

