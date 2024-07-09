UEFA Euro
'Genuis' Lamine Yamal urged to show 'humility' by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente
UEFA Euro

'Genuis' Lamine Yamal urged to show 'humility' by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente

Updated Jul. 9, 2024 7:51 p.m. ET
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider

Lamine Yamal was lavished with praise by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente after his Euro 2024 wondergoal on Tuesday, but also received a word of warning after appearing to taunt France rival Adrien Rabiot.

Yamal’s brilliant strike made him the youngest scorer in the history of the European Championships — he does not turn 17 until Saturday, the day before Spain takes on either England or the Netherlands in the final in Berlin.

"We saw a touch of genius from a footballer, we all know who he is," de la Fuente told reporters, after his team prevailed, 2-1, in Munich.

However, de la Fuente also urged Yamal not to let his exuberance get the better of him, after he was spotted shouting "speak now, speak now," into a nearby television camera at the end of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was taken as a clear reference to France midfielder Rabiot, who had spoken about Yamal in the buildup to the game.

"We need to take care of him," de le Fuente added. "And I, from here, want to give him some advice, the same way that I do in private. I would like him to work with the same humility and keep his feet on the ground."

Yamal gave Rabiot a front-row seat to his superb goal, twisting one way in front of him, then the other, before unleashing a left-foot beauty.

"To play in a Euro final, he will have to do much more than what he has done so far," Rabiot had said on Monday.

Luis de la Fuente recaps Spain's gritty 2-1 victory over France | UEFA Euro 2024

Luis de la Fuente recaps Spain's gritty 2-1 victory over France | UEFA Euro 2024

Yamal already seemed to respond on the morning of the match, with a social media post that read: "Move in silence, only talk when it is time to say checkmate."

This felt like checkmate, and it was, Dani Olmo’s goal minutes later proving to be the clincher.

De la Fuente’s message about humility had clearly gotten through by the time Yamal held his own press conference minutes later, and the youngster refused to reignite the Rabiot controversy.

"At the end we don’t need to think twice about these things," Yamal said. "I just wanted to try to help my teammates equalize and get a second goal, so that’s that.

"The person that I am talking about, this person will know who this person is, and I am just really happy about reaching the final and really happy about my team."

Spain has now won six straight since the start of the event and will go into Sunday’s showdown as a strong favorite, whoever comes through the second semi in Dortmund on Wednesday.

The 2008 and 2012 champion has already survived what  considered to be by far the tougher half of the draw, beating Germany and now World Cup finalist France.

Adding Yamal’s fearless brand of skill and ingenuity to a rock-solid roster almost feels unfair.

"I don’t know if this was the best goal in the tournament but it is the most special for me," Yamal added. "Getting to the final with the national team in the Euro is something super special for me. 

"I don’t know if I am the icon or not, it doesn’t really help anything on the pitch. I need to help my team, that’s what I try to do and what I tried to do today."

Lamine Yamal becomes the YOUNGEST player to score in Euros history with a STUNNING strike vs. France

Lamine Yamal becomes the YOUNGEST player to score in Euros history with a STUNNING strike vs. France

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

share
Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Euro 2024 schedule, fixtures: Dates, times, TV channels, bracket, how to watch

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes