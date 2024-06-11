UEFA Euro
Gareth Southgate on future with England: 'If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore'
Published Jun. 11, 2024 6:15 p.m. ET
Martin Rogers
Gareth Southgate has dropped the strongest hint yet that Euro 2024 could spell the end of his eight-year tenure as England head coach.

Southgate has been in charge of the Three Lions since 2016 but told a German newspaper that there were no guarantees he would remain in the post after the end of the tournament.

"If we don't win, I probably won't be here anymore," Southgate told Bild. "Then it might be my last chance. If we want to be a big team and I want to be a top coach, then you have to deliver in the big moments."

Southgate has been one of the most successful England coaches in history, but has narrowly failed to deliver a major trophy to join the nation's sole success, the 1966 World Cup.

His team suffered heartbreak in the final of this event at Wembley Stadium three years ago, surrendering a lead before losing to Italy on penalty kicks. Before that, the squad lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinal, after leading with 20 minutes to go in regulation.

And at the 2022 World Cup, England was one of the best teams in the tournament but lost 2-1 to France in the quarterfinal, with captain Harry Kane uncharacteristically blasting a penalty over the bar.

"I think about half of the national coaches leave after the tournament, that's the nature of international football," Southgate added. I've been here for almost eight years now and we've come close. So, I know that you can't keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more,' because at some point people will lose faith in your message."

Southgate has been strongly linked to a return to club soccer with Manchester United, whose current head coach Erik ten Hag is on shaky ground after a dismal season, made only slightly better by victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup,

Southgate is close with Sir Dave Brailsford, the right-hand man of billionaire Sir Jim Radcliffe, who now owns a partial share of United and is hugely influential in regard to the club's future direction. Southgate has refused to be drawn on that particular link.

However, he refused to sign a new contract with England before this tournament and his current deal runs only until the end of the year. At 53, he has plenty of time and opportunities ahead of him, should he wish.

The next major tournament after this would be the World Cup in 2026, to be hosted in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Among the reasons why Southgate may wish to stay with England is the strong crop of talent the group is currently blessed with.

Jude Bellingham was named La Liga player of the year after a superb debut season with Real Madrid, Phil Foden's dynamism is a huge threat, and England is regarded as the favorite to win the Euros, even with World Cup runner-up France in the mix.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

England
UEFA Euro
