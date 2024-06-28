Copa América
Colombia-Costa Rica, Brazil-Paraguay Copa América predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
Colombia-Costa Rica, Brazil-Paraguay Copa América predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica

Updated Jun. 28, 2024 2:37 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 7-17, -10.4 units 

What an exciting time for soccer fans and bettors as we get to watch all the fun Euro and Copa América action on FOX and the FOX Sports app for the next month.

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

(All times ET)

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Colombia has made a habit recently of scoring early in matches. Costa Rica survived nearly 20 shots vs Brazil without conceding. But the finishing of Colombia will be the difference here, especially if James Rodriguez continues to play and pass at the level he did against Paraguay

PICK: Colombia/Colombia HT/FT (-120)

Brazil vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. Friday, FS1 and the FOX Sports App

Paraguay has not scored a goal against Brazil dating back to 2016. While Brazil has had some issues in the back, it really needs a strong performance here to calm the nerves of those back home after the scoreless draw against Costa Rica. Brazil win to nil seems like a highly likely outcome here. 

PICK: Paraguay Under 0.5 goals (-115)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica

