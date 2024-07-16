Copa América Argentina's Enzo Fernández apologizes for 'offensive' chants during Copa América celebration Updated Jul. 16, 2024 8:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The French Football Federation (FFF) pledged Tuesday to file a complaint with FIFA over "racist and discriminatory remarks" by Argentina players in post-match chants about France's team after their Copa América title win.

A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández, who plays for Chelsea, showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

One of Fernandez's Chelsea teammates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the Argentina team video on his social media accounts Tuesday and called it "uninhibited racism."

"Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French soccer federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernandez issued an apology for his remarks on his Instagram story Tuesday, acknowledging the song he and his teammates sang included "highly offensive language."

"There is absolutely no excuse for these words," Fernandez said. "I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa América celebrations.

"That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

Fofana, who has family ties to the Ivory Coast, is among several French players who are Black on the Chelsea squad.

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

"The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team," the FFF added.

Diallo is a member of the executive committee of European soccer body UEFA with a growing reputation in the game's politics.

FIFA could not immediately confirm Tuesday if the French complaint had been filed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said soccer and its 211 national federations must have a zero-tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share