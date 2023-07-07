FIFA Women's World Cup
France's Amandine Henry ruled out of World Cup due to calf injury
FIFA Women's World Cup

France's Amandine Henry ruled out of World Cup due to calf injury

Published Jul. 7, 2023 1:50 p.m. ET

France midfielder Amandine Henry will miss the Women's World Cup because of a calf injury.

Defender Aïssatou Tounkara was summoned on Friday to join the 23-women France squad as a replacement.

The French Football Federation said Henry underwent medical tests that revealed a muscle lesion in her left calf.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tounkara, a reserve player in Herve Renard's squad, had not left her teammates and traveled to Ireland this week for a warmup game.

France will leave for Australia on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Amandine Chantal Henry
France
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Two wild long-shot predictions to wager on right now

2023 NFL odds: Two wild long-shot predictions to wager on right now

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes