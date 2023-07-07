FIFA Women's World Cup France's Amandine Henry ruled out of World Cup due to calf injury Published Jul. 7, 2023 1:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

France midfielder Amandine Henry will miss the Women's World Cup because of a calf injury.

Defender Aïssatou Tounkara was summoned on Friday to join the 23-women France squad as a replacement.

The French Football Federation said Henry underwent medical tests that revealed a muscle lesion in her left calf.

The World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on July 20.

Tounkara, a reserve player in Herve Renard's squad, had not left her teammates and traveled to Ireland this week for a warmup game.

France will leave for Australia on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

