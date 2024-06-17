UEFA Euro France vs. Austria Euro 2024 highlights: France wins 1-0 in opener Updated Jun. 17, 2024 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Euro 2024 continued on Monday afternoon with a highly-anticipated matchup between France and Austria .

France superstar Kylian Mbapp é returned to the international stage after winning a Golden Boot in the team's runner-up effort in the 2022 World Cup. He's looking to guide Les Bleus to its first major trophy since the 2018 World Cup, but could face injury issues after taking a shot to the head late in the match.

Here are the top moments from the match!

'89: France 1, Austria 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylian Mbappé had to be treated on the field after suffering a facial injury, and subsequently received a yellow card for re-entering the pitch without the fourth referee's permission.

'85: France 1, Austria 0

It was hustle plays like the one Mike Maignan made in the previous play, and this amazing sprinting effort from N'Golo Kante that helped France remain in control of the tilt.

'78: France 1, Austria 0

Mike Maignan took a hard shot to the face on this save in the 78th minute. Nonetheless, he was able to preserve his shutout in the play.

'66: France 1, Austria 0

More pain for France fans. The squad was unable to double up on its tally after this lead pass came off Theo Hernández's foot slightly too strong.

'55: France 1, Austria 0

That one stings. Kylian Mbappé had a surefire goal, but just misplaced a chip shot to the outside of the goalpost.

Kylian Mbappé MISSES breakaway shot as France holds onto 1-0 lead over Austria | UEFA Euro 2024 Kylian Mbappé missed a breakaway shot as France continues to hold onto their 1-0 lead over Austria.

'49: France 1, Austria 0

Antoine Griezmann had an eventful couple of minutes to open up the first half, crashing into the side board with a thud before losing his trademark headband just moments later.

'38: France 1, Austria 0

Good things happen when Kylian Mbappé gets into the penalty box, and though this goal went down as a self-inflicted wound, it was Mbappé who assisted on the conversion.

Maximilian Wöber causes OWN GOAL in 38' after attempting to clear Kylian Mbappé cross into box | UEFA Euro 2024 Maximilian Wöber caused own goal in 38' after attempting to clear Kylian Mbappé cross into the box.

'36: France 0, Austria 0

France kept Austria's offense at bay in the first half, as big stops like these two from Mike Maignan helped hold its opponent off the scoreboard.

'8: France 0, Austria 0

Kylian Mbappé put pressure on Austria's defense early, pushing the pace into the box before firing off a shot on goal. But Austria's Patrick Pentz was ready for it, and thwarted the attempt away.

share