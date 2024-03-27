MLS France striker Olivier Giroud reportedly nearing deal with LAFC Updated Mar. 27, 2024 6:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles FC is nearing a deal to sign France and AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud to an 18-month contract that will start following this summer's European Championship, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the report on Wednesday.

Giroud, 37, will reunite with LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris, who captained the French men's national team for a decade before retiring from international soccer following the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. They won the 2018 World Cup together in 2018 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2021.

Giroud still represents France at the international level, most recently scoring the match-winner in France's 3-2 win over Costa Rica on Tuesday. He's France's all-time leading goalscorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances.

Giroud's decision to join LAFC will also put an end to his illustrious career in Europe, where he's scored 261 goals dating back to his first senior club appearance in 2005. This season with AC Milan, Giroud has tallied 14 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Before signing with AC Milan in 2021, Giroud played in the English Premier League for nine years — six with Arsenal and three with Chelsea, the latter with which he won his first and only UEFA Champions League title.

Giroud is expected to be called up by France for this summer's European Championship in Germany.

