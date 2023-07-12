FIFA Women's World Cup FOX Sports adds former USWNT star Leslie Osborne to award-winning 'World Cup Now' crew Updated Jul. 12, 2023 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Former United States women's national team midfielder Leslie Osborne will join former United States men's national team defender Jimmy Conrad and former Colombia women's national team forward Melissa Ortiz in Australia and New Zealand as a host and analyst FOX Sports' award-winning digital franchise "World Cup Now."

Conrad and Ortiz co-hosted the show at the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar and will return for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will be broadcast in English on FOX networks and the FOX Sports app from July 20 through August 20.

"We pride ourselves on bringing best-in-class coverage to the biggest live events in the world. Like for a Super Bowl, World Series or Men’s World Cup, we’re bringing our A-game to our digital offerings for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup," FOX Sports’ Senior Vice President, Digital, Michael Bucklin said. "Leslie, Jimmy and Melissa are exciting personalities with vast experience playing for their country on the world’s greatest stage. They’ll be joined daily by top experts and analysts from our television desk to engage fans before and after every single match of the tournament live from our beautiful digital set in Australia."

Osborne appeared in 62 matches for the United States from 2004 to 2009, including five starts at the 2007 Women's World Cup in China. In 2019, Osborne returned to the Women's World Cup in 2019 as a digital host and analyst for FOX Sports. Most recently, Osborne announced she will be the co-owner of the new National Womens' Soccer League club Bay FC, which will makes it debut in 2024.

Conrad is another World Cup veteran, having been named to the roster 2006 Men's World Cup roster. He had a total of 28 senior international caps with the United States. In 2022, he debuted as a host and analyst for FOX Sports digital.

Ortiz helped Colombia qualify for the Women's World Cup in 2015 and was part of the 2016 Olympic team. She had 28 caps with Colombia's senior national team and scored three goals. This is also her second run with FOX Sports digital on the World Cup stage.

"World Cup Now" will provide pre-and-post-match shows for every game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand exclusively for Twitter. Osborne, Conrad and Ortiz will be joined by the full cast of FOX Sports broadcasters throughout the tournament.

