FOX Soccer NOW: Has age finally caught up to Croatia?

The 2024 UEFA Euro Cup continued on Saturday with Spain defeating Croatia, 3-0, in their Group B matchup at Olympiastadion Berlin.

Croatia went toe-to-toe with La Roja through the first 20 minutes of the match, but once Alvaro Morata knocked in Spain's first goal, it was off to the races. Spain's Fabian Ruiz delivered the second dagger of the day later in the half, while 16-year-old Lamine Yamal — who debuted as the youngest player in Euros history — delivered a perfect pass to Dani Carvajal , who found the back of the net to give Spain a three-point lead going into the break.

Spain was able to hold onto the lead through the rest of the match as Croatia missed out on several opportunities to score, including a penalty kick by Bruno Petkovic, followed by an overturned goal due to an offside call.

On the latest edition of "FOX Soccer NOW," Jimmy Conrad, Melissa Ortiz and Ari Hingst praised Spain's play, but expressed concern for a Croatia team that has a history of exceeding expectations at major international tournaments.

"With this goal difference, it doesn't look too good for Croatia," Hingst began. "But … we've said so many times ‘they’re out, they're done' … never say never, Croatia. I think they're still going to be alive, but now it's do or die against Italy and Albania and the job isn't getting any easier after that match."

"It's not looking positive for Croatia," Ortiz added. I still think there's oppurtunity … defensively, they were destroyed."

The co-hosts gave letter grades to Croatia for its performance against Spain, with Ortiz and Jimmy Conrad harshly dulling out a D and an F, respectively.

Hingst was slightly more generous with a C, explaining that Croatia just couldn't get a goal against a clinical Spain.

"Spain was really clinical … I think Croatia isn't that bad," Hingst said. "They deserved to lose, and they're going to be really disappointed – but, they can come back from it. They'll bounce back."

Croatia's next chance to bounce back will be against Albania on June 19 at 9 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app. It will then face Italy on June 24 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

