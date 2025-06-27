FIFA Club World Cup Flamengo RJ vs Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Flamengo RJ and Bayern Munich square off in Miami. Here’s everything you need to know about Flamengo RJ vs Bayern Munich

How to watch Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

TV/Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Flamengo: +390

Draw: +295

Bayern Munich: –145

Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Head to Head

This will be the first official meeting between Flamengo and Bayern Munich in competitive play, adding another layer of excitement to this high-stakes Club World Cup showdown.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Flamengo

6/24: vs LAFC (Draw, 1–1)

6/20: vs Chelsea (Win, 3–1)

6/16: vs Esperance (Win, 2–0)

6/1: vs Fortaleza (Win, 5–0)

5/28: vs Tachira (Win, 1–0)

Bayern Munich

6/24: vs Benfica (Loss, 0–1)

6/20: vs Boca Juniors (Win, 2–1)

6/15: vs Auckland City (Win, 10–0)

5/17: at Hoffenheim (Win, 4–0)

5/10: vs Mönchengladbach (Win, 2–0)

