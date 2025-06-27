FIFA Club World Cup
Flamengo RJ vs Bayern Munich: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 27, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Flamengo RJ and Bayern Munich square off in Miami. Here’s everything you need to know about Flamengo RJ vs Bayern Munich

How to watch Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich

  • Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL
  • TV/Streaming: DAZN

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA Club World Cup & more | FOX Soccer

Betting Odds

As of June 27, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Flamengo: +390
  • Draw: +295
  • Bayern Munich: –145
Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich Head to Head

This will be the first official meeting between Flamengo and Bayern Munich in competitive play, adding another layer of excitement to this high-stakes Club World Cup showdown.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Flamengo

  • 6/24: vs LAFC (Draw, 1–1)
  • 6/20: vs Chelsea (Win, 3–1)
  • 6/16: vs Esperance (Win, 2–0)
  • 6/1: vs Fortaleza (Win, 5–0)
  • 5/28: vs Tachira (Win, 1–0)

Bayern Munich

  • 6/24: vs Benfica (Loss, 0–1)
  • 6/20: vs Boca Juniors (Win, 2–1)
  • 6/15: vs Auckland City (Win, 10–0)
  • 5/17: at Hoffenheim (Win, 4–0)
  • 5/10: vs Mönchengladbach (Win, 2–0)
