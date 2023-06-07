Serie A
Fiorentina captain left bleeding from head by objects thrown by West Ham fans during final
Serie A

Fiorentina captain left bleeding from head by objects thrown by West Ham fans during final

Published Jun. 7, 2023 5:39 p.m. ET

Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit in the head by objects thrown from the stands by West Ham supporters during the first half of the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, leaving him bleeding from a gash in his scalp.

The game was briefly held up after Biraghi was struck by empty beer cups and other objects as he was about to take a corner. He needed to have his head bandaged to stop the bleeding, while a stadium announcer urged supporters to stop throwing objects.

Some West Ham players also went over to urge their fans to stop, before play resumed.

 (Photo by Thomas Eisenhuth - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Ahead of the game, Fiorentina fans attacked West Ham supporters in a bar in downtown Prague, Czech police said on Wednesday.

Three West Ham fans and one police officers were injured in the incident while 16 people were detained, police said.

An investigation was ongoing and no more details were immediately provided.

Thousands of West Ham and Fiorentina fans arrived in Prague for the final of the third-tier European competition at Slavia Prague’s Eden Arena. Organizers prepared two separate fan zones for the fans of both clubs who don’t have tickets for the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both clubs were aiming to end long European trophy droughts. West Ham ended up winning, 2-1.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Fiorentina
West Ham
Serie A


 

share
Get more from Serie A Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes