FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup: Match assignments for group stage Published Jul. 18, 2023 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is almost here, and as we get ready for one of sport's biggest events, FOX Sports has released its broadcasting assignments for the initial group stages.

JP Dellacamera and former U.S. women's national team veteran Aly Wagner will head the lead broadcast booth for their second consecutive World Cup. The pair will get things started alongside USWNT Insider Jenny Taft for the opener between New Zealand and Norway at 3:00 a.m ET on FOX.

That same trio will handle every USWNT game throughout the tournament, including the squad's opener against Vietnam on Friday, July 21 at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Jacqui Oatley and another USWNT veteran, Lori Lindsey, will take care of the tournament's second game between Australia and Republic of Ireland (6:00 a.m. ET on FOX). Meanwhile, John Strong pairs up with returning match analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin for the third match between Nigeria and Canada (10:30 a.m. ET) on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenn Hildreth and former England player Warren Barton get their first call of the tournament when Philippines meets Switzerland at 1:00 a.m. ET on Friday, followed by the mashup of Kate Scott and Danielle Slaton, who will broadcast Spain vs. Costa Rica. Former referees Dr. Joe Machnik and Mark Clattenburg will serve as FOX Sports' dedicated rules analysts.

The network will also have exclusive studio coverage from brand-new studios on the Campbells Cove waterfront promenade in Sydney. Several prominent soccer figureheads will be a part of this coverage, including Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas, Karina LeBlanc, Heather O’Reilly, Kate Gill, Ariane Hingst, Stu Holden, host Rob Stone, feature correspondent Tom Rinaldi and betting expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States FIFA Women's World Cup

share