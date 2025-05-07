FIFA picks 8 host cities for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil

FIFA Women's World Cup
Published May. 7, 2025 7:55 p.m. ET

Soccer's international governing body has confirmed eight host cities for the 2027 Women's World Cup to be held in Brazil.

FIFA announced the venues for the month-long tournament on Wednesday but hasn't decided yet where the opening match and the final will take place.

All eight sites were among the 12 used for the Men’s World Cup in 2014: Rio de Janeiro (Maracana Stadium), São Paulo (NeoQuimica Arena), Belo Horizonte (Mineirao Stadium), Brasília (Nacional Stadium), Fortaleza (Arena Castelao), Porto Alegre (Beira-Rio Stadium), Recife (Arena Pernambuco), and Salvador (Arena Fonte Nova).

"From stunning beaches to cosmopolitan cities, the world will experience the energy, color and warmth that only Brazil can offer," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

Some members of Brazil's soccer confederation have said they want to hold the opening match at São Paulo and the final at the 78,000-seat Maracana, as it did in the 2014 World Cup.

Curitiba, Manaus and Natal, all venues for the men's World Cup, were not included in the women’s tournament bid book. Belem was also left out.

The host city selection process started in August of last year. At the 2014 World Cup, players, fans and coaches criticized the choice of 12 host cities for a tournament that was widely spread across the country.

For this tournament, set for June 24-July 25, 2027, almost all host cities are either on the Brazilian coast or close to it, with the exception of the capital, Brasilia, and Belo Horizonte, two of the nation's most populous cities.

Brazil will host the women's tournament for the first time. Brazil is a five-time World Cup champion in men's football but has never won the women's global title.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

