FIFA Club World Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
FC Porto vs Al Ahly: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as FC Porto and Al Ahly square off in East Rutherford. Here’s everything you need to know about FC Porto vs Al Ahly.
When is FC Porto vs Al Ahly? How to watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- FC Porto: –140
- Draw: +300
- Al Ahly: +350
FC Porto vs Al Ahly Head to Head
This will be the first-ever meeting between FC Porto and Al Ahly in any official competition.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
FC Porto
- 6/19: vs Inter Miami (Loss, 2–1)
- 6/15: vs Palmeiras (Draw, 0–0)
- 6/8: vs Riga FC (Loss, 2–0)
- 5/31: at WAC (Win, 1–0)
- 5/17: vs Newcastle (Win, 3–0)
Al Ahly
- 6/19: vs Palmeiras (Loss, 2–0)
- 6/14: vs Inter Miami (Draw, 0–0)
- 6/8: vs Pachuca (Draw, 1–1)
- 5/28: vs Pharco (Win, 6-0)
- 5/17: vs. Bank El Ahly (Draw, 1-1)
