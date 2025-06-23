FIFA Club World Cup FC Porto vs Al Ahly: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as FC Porto and Al Ahly square off in East Rutherford. Here’s everything you need to know about FC Porto vs Al Ahly.

When is FC Porto vs Al Ahly? How to watch

Date : Monday, June 23, 2025

Time : 9:00 p.m. ET

Location : MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV : TBS

Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 23, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

FC Porto : –140

Draw : +300

Al Ahly: +350

FC Porto vs Al Ahly Head to Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between FC Porto and Al Ahly in any official competition.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

FC Porto

6/19: vs Inter Miami (Loss, 2–1)

6/15: vs Palmeiras (Draw, 0–0)

6/8: vs Riga FC (Loss, 2–0)

5/31: at WAC (Win, 1–0)

5/17: vs Newcastle (Win, 3–0)

Al Ahly

6/19: vs Palmeiras (Loss, 2–0)

6/14: vs Inter Miami (Draw, 0–0)

6/8: vs Pachuca (Draw, 1–1)

5/28: vs Pharco (Win, 6-0)

5/17: vs. Bank El Ahly (Draw, 1-1)

