Copa América final marred by fan chaos, kickoff delayed to 9:15 p.m. ET

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Less than half an hour before the 2024 Copa América final was scheduled to kick off, Hard Rock Stadium was less than half full after organizers and local authorities closed the gates to the 65,000-seat venue after fans rushed past security and inside the perimeter.

The match was originally supposed to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time, but the start has been delayed until at least 9:15 p.m. ET. Photos and videos showed thousands of supporters — including young children — of the two competing national teams, Argentina and Colombia, gathered outside the stadium with no way of getting in. Earlier, police could be seen chasing and arresting several fans who had apparently forced their way inside.

"We have had several incidents prior to the gates opening at Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa América final game," the Miami-Dade police said in a statement posted on social media. "These incidents have been a result of the unruly behavior of fans trying to access the stadium. We are asking everyone to be patient, and abide by the rules set by our officers and Hard Rock Stadium personnel."

The poor organization of the 2024 Copa América has made headlines throughout the almost month-long tournament in the United States, which is being run by South American soccer's governing body. Players, fans and media members have blasted CONMEBOL for poor fields for games and training sessions, high ticket prices and poor refereeing, among other things.

After Colombia beat Uruguay last Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to reach Sunday's championship match, a brawl erupted in the stands near where family and friends of the official Uruguayan delegation were seated. With no security in place to intervene, Uruguay's players — including star Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez — entered the stands and traded punches with Colombian supporters.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa subsequently blasted CONMEBOL officials for failing to run the world's oldest international tournament in anything approaching a professional manner.

Sunday's ugly scenes were even foreshadowed by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and goalkeeper Emi Martinez on Saturday. Both men said that they feared a repeat of the fan trouble that marred Colombia's semifinal. And yet an even more dangerous situation was allowed to occur.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman .

