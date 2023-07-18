Manchester Utd
Ex-Ajax and Manchester United goalie Van der Sar leaves intensive care after bleed around his brain
Manchester Utd

Ex-Ajax and Manchester United goalie Van der Sar leaves intensive care after bleed around his brain

Published Jul. 18, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET

Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been released from an intensive care unit in a Dutch hospital and hopes to return home next week as he recovers from a bleed around the brain, he said Tuesday in an Instagram post.

"I’m happy to share that I’m no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I’m still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!" Van der Sar wrote next to a photo of him sitting up in a hospital bed with his arm around his wife, Annemarie.

The post was Van der Sar's first direct communication since suffering a bleed around the brain in Croatia on July 7 and being admitted to an intensive care unit in Croatia. Previously, his wife and Ajax had given updates on his condition.

The goalkeeper, who won the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 after a penalty shootout, returned to the Netherlands last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Instagram post, he also thanked all the fans who sent him messages of support.

Van der Sar, 52, retired in 2011 after 130 appearances for his country and a club career that included Champions League wins with both Ajax and United.

He also won four Premier League titles with United and had spells with Fulham and Juventus.

He later took up a position on the Ajax board and stepped down as director general of the Amsterdam club at the end of the season, saying he was exhausted after more than a decade on the club's board.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UEFA Champions League
Manchester Utd
Netherlands
share
Get more from Manchester Utd Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Golden Boot odds: Women's World Cup top scorers favorites

2023 Golden Boot odds: Women's World Cup top scorers favorites

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes