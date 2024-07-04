UEFA Euro Euro, Copa América semifinals predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Updated Jul. 8, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Overall tournament record: 17-23, -5.9 units

As for gambling on these matches, I'll give you my best bets throughout the tournament. Basically, if I see an edge, and I'm betting on it, I'll share it. I want us all to win!

I believe in transparency, so I'll be sharing my tournament best bets record over the next several weeks.

Remember, only bet what you are comfortable with! So let's go ahead and dive into the fun.

(All times ET)

Spain vs. France, 3 p.m. Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports app

We said last round that every France knockout round match under Didier Deschamps followed the same script: French opponent looks like it has France on its heels, then comes a France goal for a 1-0 win or a win in penalties. France will ugly this one too, as Spain has been the best team in the tournament, and it can't be allowed too much space.

Is Kylian Mbappé fit? Remember, he asked to come off in extra time against Portugal and is still dealing with a broken nose and trying to be comfortable with that mask. Spain is down three players because of injuries and suspension — two on the backline — so does that offer France a glimmer of hope of getting its first goal during the run of play? Curious to see if Camavinga gets the nod over Rabiot. France certainly looked much more dangerous last game, with Camavinga starting for the suspended Rabiot.

Either way, expect this to be tight and tense, which means Under 2.5.

PICK: Spain/France Draw +195

PICK: Under 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. England, 3 p.m. Wednesday, FOX and FOX Sports app

Every England match has the life sucked out of it and this one is likely going to be no different.

There’s a lot of familiarity between the two sides, especially on the Dutch backline, as Virgil van Djik and Nathan Ake both star in the Premier League. They’ll know the English players' tendencies quite well.

I'm curious to see if Ronald Koemans tinkers with the lineup, as Memphis Depay hasn’t done much in the tournament. Could Malen or Frimpong get a start? Regardless, both of England’s knockout round matches went to extra time and this one is probably going to as well.

PICK: England/Netherlands Draw +215

PICK: Under 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. Tuesday, FS1 and FOX Sports app

This should be fairly straightforward, as in the first meeting, Canada had a good chance about 30 minutes in, and after that, it never felt like Argentina was threatened. In that match, Argentina had 3.38 xG and a repeat of that will probably result in an as dominant, if not more dominant, win. Outside the stoppage time goal against Ecuador, Argentina hasn’t conceded in the tournament and likely won’t here.

PICK: Argentina HT/FT -110

PICK: Canada Under 0.5 goals -135

UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Finals Gambling Guide

Player of the Tournament

There are still some opportunities in the POT market because the players one would have expected to win the award if England or France won the tournament have underwhelmed.

France is at this stage of the competition because of its defense. Mike Maignan was incredible against Portugal and has only allowed a Robert Lewandowski penalty. William Saliba has been talked up throughout the entire tournament as potentially the best center back in the world. If France wins, either of these two is your likely award winner. The same goes for England, where neither Harry Kane nor Jude Bellingham, outside of the magic vs. Slovakia, has been the starring force. Honestly, nobody really has, but Bukayo Saka is worth a play at this number. Saka saved England against Switzerland, just like Bellingham did against Slovakia, and then converted a penalty.

One of the sadder stories of the last Euro tournament was the racist abuse Saka took after missing a penalty. If England wins the next two matches and Saka has two solid games, I can easily see him being the winner.

PICK: Mike Maignan +5000 Player of Tournament (1/2 unit)

PICK: William Saliba +2000 Player of Tournament (1/2 unit)

PICK: Bukayo Saka +3000 Player of Tournament (1/2 unit)

