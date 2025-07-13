UEFA Women's EURO Euro 2025: France Reaches Quarterfinals, Ousts Netherlands To Top Tough Group Updated Jul. 13, 2025 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Inspired by Delphine Cascarino's stunning six-minute spell in the second half, France surged past the Netherlands on Sunday, 5-2, to reach the quarterfinals at the Women’s European Championship .

France's third straight win ensured it won Group D, ahead of England, which routed Wales, 6-1, to finish runner-up.

The French would have been eliminated by a three-goal loss and, when the Netherlands led 2-1 at one stage, rued a bad miss by Cascarino shooting over an unguarded goal.

But the San Diego Wave winger responded with a devastating burst of running and shooting to settle the game.

First, Cascarino stole the ball from the Dutch at halfway and ran directly at the defense to set up Marie-Antoinette Katoto for a neat finish in the 61st.

Cascarino was even better three minutes later, taking a high ball 50 yards from goal and dribbling directly at goal to unleash a rising shot from outside the penalty area.

In the 67th, Cascarino scored with a well-placed shot when the ball came to her after Katoto's shot struck the inside of both posts. Sakina Karchaoui added a penalty in stoppage time.

A nervous evening became a coronation for France as the top team in the toughest group at Euro 2025.

France returns to Basel to face Germany on Saturday, with the winner on a path to play Spain in the semifinals. Spain plays host nation Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Friday in Bern.

England will get two fewer days rest before playing Thursday against Sweden in Zurich. The winner of that game goes on to Geneva for a semifinal against Norway or Italy, who meet Wednesday in Geneva.

The Netherlands, champion at Euro 2017, goes home. Wales has also been eliminated.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

