Euro 2024: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, more react to England's dramatic comeback
Harry Kane is a well-documented NFL fan and friend of Tom Brady. But on Sunday, it was the new NFL on FOX analyst who was turned into an awestruck fan by the heroics of the England captain — as well as young superstar Jude Bellingham — in the Euro 2024 Round of 16.
After Bellingham's spectacular bicycle kick snatched England from the jaws of defeat in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Kane's header off a volley from Ivan Toney gave the Three Lions the lead for good — and prompted Brady to weigh in on social media.
Brady was hardly the only A-list athlete — or member of the FOX Sports family — who reacted in astonishment to England's incredible comeback on social media. Kane even sent a post from England's dressing room, urging on his team and his fans with a three-word message.
Bellingham was even more concise in his post-match message.
Here's who else weighed in!
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Brady is not the only legendary quarterback with a well-publicized soccer appreciation. Mahomes, no stranger to coming through in big moments himself, was still stunned by Bellingham's heroics.
NBA stars Joel Embiid, Josh Hart and Tyrese Haliburton
Embiid, Hart and Haliburton are all well-known soccer fans — Hart often tweets during matches of his favorite English Premier League club, Chelsea, while Embiid traveled to London to watch Bellingham help Real Madrid to another Champions League title on June 1. All three also know a thing or two about playoff heroics, but were in awe of what Bellingham did Sunday.
England fans rejoice at home and abroad
Jubilation is the only word to describe the reactions of England fans — including FOX Soccer's Daniel Sturridge live in the FOX Sports studios — from Bellingham's bicycle kick to Kane's header through the final whistle. Even goalkeeper Jordan Pickford got in on hyping up the fans.
What can't Jude Bellingham do?
FOX Soccer's Stu Holden has witnessed plenty of iconic moments over the years, but in his eyes, Bellingham is right there among the greatest. His fellow commentators agree — as does Harry Kane.
