UEFA Euro Euro 2024 power rankings: Spain tops list ahead of semifinals Updated Jul. 7, 2024 3:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

At the risk of stating the blindingly obvious, teams don’t come to European Championships to win the power rankings. They come to win the tournament.

So while rating and debating the merits of all 24 countries vying for the title has been a lot of fun these past few weeks, this is the final version of the FOX Sports Euro 2024 power rankings.

It is time to decide who’s best on the field of action, not in our analytical and sometimes mischievous minds.

To that end, one of the most interesting things from the three remaining games will be seeing how much of an indicator prior form turns out to be. In other words, were our rankings a helpful method of seeing who was rounding into title form, or a false and deceptive indicator?

ADVERTISEMENT

First semifinalists Spain and France hope it is the former. The opposite goes for Dortmund’s rivals England and the Netherlands.

"You can play good football but still go out," Dutch forward Cody Gakpo told reporters. "Obviously, I think everyone knows each country can play a little bit better, but if you win, that’s all that matters."

France ADVANCES to semifinals after PK Shootout vs. Portugal | UEFA Euro 2024

POWER RANKINGS

Spain: A little luck, a lot of resiliency and a dramatic finish. A little luck, a lot of resiliency and a dramatic finish. France: Still can't score, but still alive and kicking. Still can't score, but still alive and kicking. Netherlands: Refused to lose, hitting its stride now. Refused to lose, hitting its stride now. England: Pulled off another comeback and held its nerve on PKs. Pulled off another comeback and held its nerve on PKs. Germany: The tournament's host nation still can't believe it is out. The tournament's host nation still can't believe it is out. Portugal: Is this the end for Ronaldo and Portugal? Is this the end for Ronaldo and Portugal? Switzerland (-2): Couldn't make semis for the first time. Couldn't make semis for the first time. Turkey (-2): Sad end to an uplifting campaign. Sad end to an uplifting campaign. Austria: Disappointing exit after fine group effort. Disappointing exit after fine group effort. Slovakia: Mere seconds away from a famous win. Mere seconds away from a famous win. Belgium: Golden Generation done? Golden Generation done? Denmark: Needed a break or two, didn't get them. Needed a break or two, didn't get them. Italy: Such a timid defense of the title. Such a timid defense of the title. Romania: Found out against the Dutch. Found out against the Dutch. Slovenia: Great run, despite no wins. Great run, despite no wins. Georgia: Amazing effort to reach the knockouts. Amazing effort to reach the knockouts. Ukraine: Best of the eliminated teams. Best of the eliminated teams. Czechia: Too many mistakes cost them. Too many mistakes cost them. Hungary: Late drama couldn't save them. Late drama couldn't save them. Croatia: Heartbreak for Modric & Co. Heartbreak for Modric & Co. Serbia: Disappointing end to a poor campaign. Disappointing end to a poor campaign. Poland: Fought hard despite being already out. Fought hard despite being already out. Albania: Couldn't survive the Group of Death. Couldn't survive the Group of Death. Scotland: Not good enough from the start. Not good enough from the start.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UEFA Euro

share

Get more from UEFA Euro Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more