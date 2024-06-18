Euro 2024 power rankings: Spain tops list ahead of semifinals
At the risk of stating the blindingly obvious, teams don’t come to European Championships to win the power rankings. They come to win the tournament.
So while rating and debating the merits of all 24 countries vying for the title has been a lot of fun these past few weeks, this is the final version of the FOX Sports Euro 2024 power rankings.
It is time to decide who’s best on the field of action, not in our analytical and sometimes mischievous minds.
To that end, one of the most interesting things from the three remaining games will be seeing how much of an indicator prior form turns out to be. In other words, were our rankings a helpful method of seeing who was rounding into title form, or a false and deceptive indicator?
First semifinalists Spain and France hope it is the former. The opposite goes for Dortmund’s rivals England and the Netherlands.
"You can play good football but still go out," Dutch forward Cody Gakpo told reporters. "Obviously, I think everyone knows each country can play a little bit better, but if you win, that’s all that matters."
POWER RANKINGS
- Spain: A little luck, a lot of resiliency and a dramatic finish.
- France: Still can't score, but still alive and kicking.
- Netherlands: Refused to lose, hitting its stride now.
- England: Pulled off another comeback and held its nerve on PKs.
- Germany: The tournament's host nation still can't believe it is out.
- Portugal: Is this the end for Ronaldo and Portugal?
- Switzerland (-2): Couldn't make semis for the first time.
- Turkey (-2): Sad end to an uplifting campaign.
- Austria: Disappointing exit after fine group effort.
- Slovakia: Mere seconds away from a famous win.
- Belgium: Golden Generation done?
- Denmark: Needed a break or two, didn't get them.
- Italy: Such a timid defense of the title.
- Romania: Found out against the Dutch.
- Slovenia: Great run, despite no wins.
- Georgia: Amazing effort to reach the knockouts.
- Ukraine: Best of the eliminated teams.
- Czechia: Too many mistakes cost them.
- Hungary: Late drama couldn't save them.
- Croatia: Heartbreak for Modric & Co.
- Serbia: Disappointing end to a poor campaign.
- Poland: Fought hard despite being already out.
- Albania: Couldn't survive the Group of Death.
- Scotland: Not good enough from the start.
Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.
-
Euro, Copa América quarterfinals predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
Euro 2024 extra time rules: Overtime, penalty kicks
Ronaldo lauded by Mbappé, Martínez, before potential last Euros game
-
Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: Spain favored over England, France
Mikel Merino's late Spain stunner crushes host Germany's dreams
Euro 2024: Bellingham escapes ban, will play for England; Turkey's Demiral suspended
-
England fans finally get what they want: Changes from Gareth Southgate
'A fiesta of football:' 3-day stretch of titanic soccer matchups on deck
The Jamal and Yamal Show: Young icons headline epic Spain vs. Germany quarterfinal
-
Euro, Copa América quarterfinals predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica
Euro 2024 extra time rules: Overtime, penalty kicks
Ronaldo lauded by Mbappé, Martínez, before potential last Euros game
-
Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: Spain favored over England, France
Mikel Merino's late Spain stunner crushes host Germany's dreams
Euro 2024: Bellingham escapes ban, will play for England; Turkey's Demiral suspended
-
England fans finally get what they want: Changes from Gareth Southgate
'A fiesta of football:' 3-day stretch of titanic soccer matchups on deck
The Jamal and Yamal Show: Young icons headline epic Spain vs. Germany quarterfinal