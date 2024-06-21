UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Poland star Robert Lewandowski not in lineup vs. Austria Updated Jun. 21, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will start on the bench in the European Championship match against Austria in Berlin on Friday.

The striker was among Poland coach Michal Probierz's substitutes when the lineups were released.

Lewandowski damaged a thigh muscle in a pre-tournament warmup and sat out Poland's first match against the Netherlands, where his replacement Adam Buksa scored in a 2-1 loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buksa was in the starting lineup against Austria together with fellow striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Both teams lost their opening Group D matches. Austria lost to France 1-0.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share