Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony: Time, date, performers

Euro 2024 kicks off today! Check out everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony:

When is the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony will begin about an hour before kickoff of the opening match between Germany and Scotland on June 14 at 2 p.m. ET. The match begins at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the opening game, there will also be a formal opening ceremony. A fireworks display is expected and ceremonial presentations of each of the flags for the countries participating in Euro 2024.

UEFA have also announced that they will hold a special tribute to Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer as part of the Euro 2024 opening ceremony. Beckenbauer passed away in January at age 78.

Beckenbauer was the West Germany captain and led the team to the European Championship title in 1972 and 1974 World Cup title.

Bernard Dietza and Jurgen Klinsmann will be joined by Beckenbauer’s wife, Heidi, as they bring the Euro 2024 trophy, called the Henri Delaunay Cup, to the pitch before the opening match starts.

On June 13, there was an opening concert in Stuttgart. It was hosted by top local artists, including German DJs Robin Schulz, Le Shuuk and Topic as well as singer-songwriter Leony.

How to watch Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will be available on FOX Sports.

Where is the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at Munich Football Arena.

