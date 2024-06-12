UEFA Euro Euro 2024 odds, picks: Five fun ways to bet on the tournament Updated Jun. 12, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 Euros are only two days away, and we are set for an extremely exciting summer in Germany.

England comes in as the pre-tournament co-favorites, along with France, at +350. Germany is behind them at +550.

Italy, the defending champs, are +1600 to repeat.

Let's dive into my best bets.

ENGLAND +300

Ignore the recent losses to Iceland and Brazil in international friendlies, England is fine.

It has the deepest roster in the field, a goal scorer in Harry Kane, young stars in Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, and one of the best coaches in the tournament, Gareth Southgate.

It lost a penalty shootout to Italy in the Finals of the 2020 Euros. I'm betting on The Three Lions to close the deal this time around.

TOP GOALSCORER: Kylian Mbappe, France

He’s surpassed 36-year-old Lionel Messi as the best player in the world, and since France is going to make a deep run, Mbappe is the favorite (+500) to score the most goals.

I like to avoid long shots when betting the top goalscorer, because it’s 90 percent a function of how many games you play. The only small long shot I like is Bellingham of England (+2000), but his teammate Kane will be taking the PKs and he’s got the second highest odds (+550) after Mbappe.

SPAIN vs. CROATIA, June 15: Draw +245

A phenomenal early matchup that feels like neither team will want to lose and put itself in position to struggle to advance.

I expect a slow feeling out process, with neither team taking any huge swings. And Spain plays a conservative game, anyway.

Spain will be without Gavi in the midfield, but it still has Rodri (Manchester City) and Pedri (Barcelona), perhaps the best tandem in the field. Croatia has an aging roster, but this crafty squad will find a way out of the group, starting with a draw.

HUNGARY +600 to win Group A, +275 to reach QF

A deep sleeper way off the radar of most casual fans, Hungary hasn’t been to the World Cup since 1986. But this is a country on the uptick after a 2016 trip to the Round of 16 at the Euros, and then qualifying again in 2020.

Hungary has a budding young star in Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), but the draw is brutal. It'll need a win or draw against Switzerland in the opener because host country Germany looms in Game 2, and it'll be a considerable underdog.

NAME THE FINAL

England vs France.

For me, they’re clearly the best two teams in the field. France has a soft group, and should have no trouble advancing, and the same goes for England. France has the best player in the field (Mbappe) and England might have the second (Bellingham), with apologies to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

