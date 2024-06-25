UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium plays Ukraine in a Group E too close to call Published Jun. 25, 2024 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Belgium plays Ukraine on Wednesday with all to play for in Group E at the European Championship. With all teams in the group on three points after two games, only goal difference separates top to bottom. Here's what to know about the match:

Match facts

Belgium got its campaign up and running with a 2-0 win against Romania after being shocked by Slovakia in its opening game.— The No. 3-ranked team in the world is second in the group on goal difference going into the last round of fixtures.

Ukraine suffered a 3-0 defeat to Romania in its opening game, but responded by beating Slovakia 2-1

Both teams know a win will be enough to guarantee their place in the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team news

Axel Witsel has missed both of Belgium's games so far and didn't even travel with the team for the game against Romania.

Vitaliy Mykolenko has trained after missing Ukraine's opening two games. Viktor Tsygankov will be assessed after missing the Slovakia game.

By the numbers

This is the first time Belgium and Ukraine have met in international soccer.

Romelu Lukaku is Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 85, but he is still to get off the mark at these Euros after having three goals ruled out by VAR.

Ukraine has advanced to the knockout stage of a Euros once in three previous attempts, reaching the quarterfinals three years ago.

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko is playing in his fourth Euros at the age of 34.

Belgium (55.5) and Ukraine (56) both hold a high possession percentage in the Euros.

What they're saying

"Before our group started, everyone knew Belgium were the favorites. In this competition, everything is possible." — Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov.

"For the team, going through would mean that we've accomplished our main mission. What it will mean for the country is that we'll go on with our fairy tale for a few more days. For Ukrainians, every game means a lot." — Ukraine midfielder Serhiy Sydorchuk

Reporting by The Associated Press.





share