UEFA Euro Euro 2024 daily recap: Portugal salvages all 3 points with stoppage time goal Updated Jun. 18, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET

Portugal started off its Euro 2024 campaign with a stoppage-time thriller against Czechia at Red Bull Leipzig.

Here's a recap of everything that happened on the fifth day of Euro 2024, with stats from FOX Sports Research:

Turkey won its opening match of the group stage at the Euros for the first time ever, now 1-5-0 (W-L-D) since the group stage began in 1980.

Turkey became the second team ever to start a match at the Euros with two teenagers (Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız), after Hungary in 1964.

Arda Güler became the youngest player to score in his Euros debut (19 years and 114 days), surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record of 19 years and 128 days set in 2004. Güler's five chances created against Georgia is also tied for the most by a teenager in a Euros game since 1980.

Georges Mikautadze scored Georgia's first ever goal at a major international tournament.

Georgia has not beaten Turkey since 2007.

Turkey vs. Georgia highlights

Portugal improved to 4-2-3 (W-L-D) all-time at the Euros in the opening group stage match since the group stage began in 1980.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player ever to appear at six different editions of the Euros. Ronaldo also extended his record for most matches played (26), and most matches won (13).

Portugal's Pepe became the oldest player ever to appear at the Euros at 41 years and 113 days old, passing Hungary's Gabor Kiraly at 40 years and 86 days old. Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo (39 years and 134 days old) are the two oldest outfield players to ever appear at the Euros.

Francisco Conceição scored his first-ever goal for Portugal in just his third appearance with the senior national team. He was on for 111 seconds and scored on his second touch.

Since Roberto Martinez took over Portugal in January 2023, Portugal has a record of 14-2-0 (W-L-D).

Czechia recorded its first loss in 2024, now 4-1-0 (W-L-D).

Portugal vs. Czechia Highlights | UEFA Euro 2024

Best of the Day

Assist of the Day: Giorgi Kochorashvili , Georgia

After dribbling past one defender, Giorgi Kochorashvili got past another with a skillful stopover to create separation — Georges Mikautadze did the rest.

Save of the Day: Giorgi Mamardashvili , Georgia

Giorgi Mamardashvili didn't have the best day in goal, allowing three goals on five shots, but he still had the biggest save of the day, keeping a strong header from point-blank range.

Goal of the Day: Arda Güler, Turkey

Mert Müldür would have scored the Goal of the Day — and arguably the tournament — had Arda Güler not outdone him 40 minutes later with a rocket of his own. At just 19 years old, Güler has the potential to be one of the young, breakout stars of the tournament.

