UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Croatia star Luka Modric becomes oldest goalscorer at a European Championship Updated Jun. 24, 2024 5:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Croatia veteran Luka Modric scored against Italy to become the oldest goalscorer ever at a European Championship.

Modric, who is 38 years, 289 days old, claimed the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, within a minute of having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Croatia captain was mobbed by his teammates as he fell on his back on the pitch in celebration.

Luka Modric becomes oldest goalscorer at Euros, gives Croatia 1-0 lead vs. Italy

The previous record weas held by Ivica Vastic, who was 38 years, 257 days old when he scored for Austria against Poland at Euro 2008. Modric's former Real Madrid teammate, Portugal striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, can break his record as he is 39 years and 135 days old.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may have been Modric's last defining major-tournament moment for Croatia in his storied career. Croatia now faces an uphill battle to go through to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after drawing 1-1 against Italy thanks to a dramatic 98th-minute goal at the end of stoppage time by Mattia Zaccagni.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Croatia Luka Modric Italy

share