Euro 2024: Croatia star Luka Modric becomes oldest goalscorer at a European Championship
Croatia veteran Luka Modric scored against Italy to become the oldest goalscorer ever at a European Championship.
Modric, who is 38 years, 289 days old, claimed the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, within a minute of having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Croatia captain was mobbed by his teammates as he fell on his back on the pitch in celebration.
The previous record weas held by Ivica Vastic, who was 38 years, 257 days old when he scored for Austria against Poland at Euro 2008. Modric's former Real Madrid teammate, Portugal striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, can break his record as he is 39 years and 135 days old.
It may have been Modric's last defining major-tournament moment for Croatia in his storied career. Croatia now faces an uphill battle to go through to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after drawing 1-1 against Italy thanks to a dramatic 98th-minute goal at the end of stoppage time by Mattia Zaccagni.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: France, Germany new favorites; Italy tumbles
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish
-
Euro 2024 group scenarios: How each team advances to the Round of 16
UEFA Euro 2024 odds, predictions, picks: France, Germany new favorites; Italy tumbles
Ronaldo pitch invasions spark Euro 2024 security action
-
Euro 2024 daily recap: Germany, Hungary close out Group A with stoppage time stunners
Hungary's Barnabás Varga in stable condition after serious-looking injury vs. Scotland
Euros 2024: Prince William gives England a pep talk in hopes they get back on track
-
If Ronaldo wins Euros 2024, the G.O.A.T. debate with Messi reopens
Germany took risks that paid off in group stage finale vs. Switzerland
Fullkrug saves Germany, Hungary snatches lifeline in wild Group A finish