UEFA Euro Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen is back as Denmark plays Slovenia Published Jun. 15, 2024 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Denmark plays Slovenia on Sunday in their first Group C match at the European Championship (noon ET on FS1). The other teams in the group are England and Serbia.

Here's what to know about the match:

Match facts

ADVERTISEMENT

— Denmark, the European champion in 1992 after coming into that tournament as a late replacement for war-torn Yugoslavia, is looking to back up its run to the semifinals at Euro 2020.

— Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to make his 131st international appearance in what would be his first match in a European Championship since his cardiac arrest in the country's opener against Finland at Euro 2020.

— Slovenia is competing in only its second European Championship. In 2000, the team drew two of its three games and didn't make it out of the group stage.

— The teams were in the same qualifying group. They drew 1-1 in Slovenia, while Denmark won 2-1 at home.

Team news

— Denmark has no major injury problems, with the biggest dilemma for coach Kasper Hjulmand being who to play alongside, or just behind, striker Rasmus Hojlund.

— Miha Blažič and Benjamin Verbič are back in training for Slovenia after injury issues, while midfielder Petar Stojanović is ready to return after missing warmup matches against Armenia and Bulgaria.

Alexi Lalas gives his Best 11 man squads for the Euros & Copa America

By the numbers

— Denmark has only missed two of the last 11 European Championship tournaments — in 2008 and '16.

— Slovenia is on a six-match unbeaten run after drawing 1-1 with Bulgaria in its final warmup for Euro 2024.

— Benjamin Šeško, Slovenia's star striker, was the team's top scorer in qualifying with five goals. He has just signed a new deal at Leipzig after being linked with a move away to top teams including Manchester United.

What they're saying

— "We're already very pleased with him but there's more to come." — Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand on Rasmus Hojlund, the 21-year-old striker who has just finished a tough first year at Manchester United.

— "I am convinced Slovenia will not just be a ‘tourist' team in the championship." — Slovenia coach Matjaž Kek.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share